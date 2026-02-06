Happy Thursday, everyone, as we settle in for what should be a huge few days — or, really, few weeks — in the world of sports, starting with today’s NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET. Shams Charania’s feed has already lit up with a bunch of moves, and they may simply be the prelude to the even bigger fireworks today. As always, it’s handy to look at the prediction market odds* for NBA players most likely to be traded before the deadline to get a sense for who might be on the move as the cutoff approaches. (And in fact, many of the high-probability names we highlighted earlier on that list have indeed already been dealt this week.) Once all of the dust settles on that, it’ll be off to watch a bunch of college hoops and the Super Bowl on Sunday, while also settling into what I’m sure will be your new February-long routine of staying up and/or getting up early to watch the Olympics. With all of that on the brain, here are the big things to watch today and overnight into tomorrow:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Trade deadline - 3 p.m.

🏀 Hornets (41%) at Rockets (59%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Warriors (33%) at Suns (67%) - 10 p.m.

🏀 Sixers (38%) at Lakers (62%) - 10 p.m.

Hockey:

🏒 Penguins (45%) at Sabres (55%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Panthers (37%) at Lightning (63%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏒 Kings (43%) at Golden Knights (57%) - 10 p.m. (enjoy it — this will be your last NHL action for 20 days during the Olympics)

College Hoops:

🏀 Duke (47%) at Louisville (53%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Vanderbilt (54%) at Kentucky (46%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 LSU (39%) at Texas (61%) - 9 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Ohio State (49%) at Washington (51%) - 9 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Ole Miss (47%) at Alabama (53%) - 9 p.m. (WBB)

Golf:

⛳ WM Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler 29% to win)

Olympics:

🏅 Mixed doubles curling - US vs. Canada - 4:05 a.m. Friday

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Olympic oddsmaking

Finally, the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have begun, with events in curling, hockey, and snowboarding getting things started in the middle of this week. (Confusingly, they always have a few events before the actual Opening Ceremony — held on Friday — which makes you wonder whether they fully understand what the word “opening” is supposed to mean.)

In any event, that means we now get to embark on a 16-day journey in which we go from having zero knowledge of certain obscure, icy sports to making them our entire personality. And as it turns out, the prediction markets are a good place to learn about who is supposed to be good in which sports (or overall), which you can then use to complain about when those countries and athletes fail to meet expectations. Let’s run through some sports that have markets, in rough order of popularity/interest, to check out the favorites this year:

(Note that the odds do not always add up to 100% because of prediction market trading patterns.)

Figure skating

All-time leading nations: United States (54 medals), Canada (29), Russia (27).

2026 favorites: US (92% to win the Figure Skating Team Event), Japan (15%), Canada (3%).



Athlete to know: Ilia Malinin (USA). Nicknamed the “Quad God” because he is the only skater to ever land a fully rotated quadruple axel in international competition, Malinin is a heavy favorite to win the men’s singles gold. (Also know: Kaori Sakamoto, JPN, women’s singles.)

Ice hockey

All-time leading nations: for men, Canada (16 medals) and United States (11); for women, Canada and US (7 apiece).

2026 favorites: Canada (44% to win men’s gold), US (34%), Sweden (13%); US (65% to win women’s gold), Canada 49%, Finland 2%.



Athlete to know: Nathan MacKinnon (CAN). MacKinnon won NHL MVP honors in 2024 and has been the most valuable player in the league again this season. He is quite possibly the best player in the world, standing out even on a Canadian team filled with greats. (Also know: Hilary Knight, USA, women’s hockey.)

Curling

All-time leading nations: Canada (12 medals), Sweden (11), Great Britain (6).

2026 favorites: Great Britain (41% to win men’s gold), Canada (28%), Switzerland (13%); Canada (58% to win women’s gold), Switzerland (27%), Sweden (11%); Italy (50% to win mixed doubles gold), Great Britain (37%), Canada (19%).



Athlete to know: Rachel Homan (CAN). Homan has piled up 20 Grand Slam titles in her career, tied for the most ever, and she arrives in Milan as Canada’s skip (i.e., captain) for her third Olympics, though she’s never actually medaled before. (Also know: Bruce Mouat, GBR, men’s curling.)

Other sports

Here are some of the biggest prediction market favorites in other sports:

Speed Skating Men’s 500m , gold medal winner: Jordan Stolz , USA (71%); Laurent Dubreuil, CAN (10%).

Freestyle Skiing Women’s Ski Cross , gold medal winner: Sandra Näslund , SWE (68%); Talina Gantenbein, SUI (<1%).

Luge Men’s Singles , medal winner: Felix Loch , GER (60%); Kristers Aparjods, LAT (13%).

Snowboarding Men’s Half-Pipe , gold medal winner: Scotty James , AUS (46%); Ruka Hirano, JPN (16%).

Luge Men’s Singles, gold medal winner: Jonas Müller, AUT (42%); Max Langenhan, GER (16%).

Overall medal odds

Finally, let’s take a snapshot of the nations with the highest chance to lead the 2026 Winter Olympics in gold medals, and overall medals, as things get underway in Italy:

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Grab the antifreeze



Picture a NASCAR race, and you might be thinking of colorful cars zooming around a track in Daytona Beach, Florida — or maybe elsewhere in the South — next to palm trees under a sunny blue sky. What you’re probably not imagining is snow and freezing temperatures. And yet, this past weekend and early this week saw the preseason Clash race postponed multiple times due to historic snowfalls in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before being held in the freezing rain on Wednesday night. The result was that Ryan Preece’s exhibition short-track win was run under dismal, wet conditions that represented the fourth-coldest race in the history of NASCAR:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “What does it take to get to the Super Bowl? Well, either you’re playing, or it’ll cost about four months’ rent” by Millie Giles

🏒 “Will the NHL Pick Up Where It Left Off After the Olympics?” by me

⚾ “Framber Valdez Lands with the Tigers” by Jon A

🏈 “NFL Plus/Minus: Myles Garrett is the Defensive Player of the Year (Again)” by Kevin Cole

🏀 “Wins and losses: There is more than one way to build a tournament résumé, plus a look at the past 75 years of the Carolina-Duke rivalry.” by Chris Gallo





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (2/6)

🏅 OLY: 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

🏀 NBA: Heat at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Pistons

🏀 MBB: UConn at St. John’s

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

Saturday (2/7)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, and speed skating

🏅 OLY: Women’s ice hockey - US vs. Finland

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Thunder

🏀 MBB: Duke at North Carolina

🏀 MBB: Illinois at Michigan State

🏀 MBB: Houston at BYU

⚽ EPL: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

⚽ EPL: Arsenal vs. Sunderland

⚽ EPL: Fulham vs. Everton

⚽ EPL: Newcastle United vs. Brentford

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliveira

Sunday (2/8)

🏈 Seahawks vs. Patriots (Super Bowl LX)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in snowboarding (2x), alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating, luge, and speed skating

🏅 OLY: Figure skating team event - men and women’s single skating (free skate)

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Clippers at T-Wolves

🏀 MBB: Michigan at Ohio State

🏀 WBB: UCLA at Michigan

🏀 WBB: Tennessee at South Carolina

⚽ EPL: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.