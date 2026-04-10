Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals skates during the first period of the game against the New Jersey Devils on April 2, 2026. (Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

Statistically, the NHL’s best goalie this season (according to Goals Above Replacement) has been Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals. Next-best? Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders. Then come Jet Greaves of the Blue Jackets, Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers and Spencer Knight of the Blackhawks.

What do they all have in common? (Aside from being talented netminders, that is?) None of them are likely to make the playoffs. Shesterkin and Knight’s teams have already been eliminated, while Thompson’s Caps were in the single-digits on Thursday, and the teams of Sorokin (17 percent) and Greaves (27 percent) weren’t looking much better.

That’s not just a weird quirk at the top of the GAR leaderboard. Across the entire league in 2025-26, goaltending results — as measured by save percentage — have become completely decoupled from team performance, whether measured by the standings or goal differential.