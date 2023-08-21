With my colleague Max Rego at The Messenger, we looked at what happens to defending college football champs who try to break in new primary quarterbacks. Since 2000, the results aren’t incredibly encouraging for Georgia and Carson Beck, who are trying to buck the trend this season: No defending champ with a new QB has repeated as No. 1, and those teams tend to get a lot less production out of their passers than they did the previous year. Teams in our sample saw their new primary QB produce about 50 fewer yards per game, with a passing efficiency reduction of roughly 10%, compared with the previous starter.

Georgia Follows The Perilous Path Of Defending Champs With New QBs

Filed under: College Football