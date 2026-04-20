Garret Anderson of the Anaheim Angels during 10-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Monday, June 21, 2004. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Some athlete deaths hit harder than others — and Friday’s news that longtime Anaheim Angels outfielder Garret Anderson had passed of a heart attack at the age of 53 hit me harder than most.

Anderson was one of the quintessential outfielders of my childhood, a constant nostalgic presence through my formative years following the game. He had one of the smoothest lefty swings this side of Griffey, carried a steady, underrated glove, and was ready for his name to be penciled into the lineup practically every night. Anderson wasn’t a Hall of Famer — he actually dropped off the ballot immediately in 2016 — but he was the perfect kind of player that a team like the Angels needed, in order to evolve from a middling franchise to a World Champion within the span of his career.

When Anderson arrived with California in 1994, the Angels were a team in the middle of an identity crisis — both figurative and literal.

The last time they’d made the playoffs was nearly a decade earlier, when they led the Red Sox 3-1 in the ALCS and were just 1 out away from their first-ever World Series appearance. But Dave Henderson’s go-ahead HR off Angels reliever Donnie Moore helped flip the series and propel Boston to the pennant — in retrospect, abruptly short-circuiting the peak of an Angels era featuring Wally Joyner, Bobby Grich, Brian Downing, Mike Witt, Doug DeCinces, Kirk McCaskill and others. By the time Anderson made his debut, the team was on its way to a seventh season at or below .500 in eight years.

At the same moment, the Angels were also facing organizational uncertainty with longtime owner/singing cowboy Gene Autry in declining health. In 1995, the Walt Disney Company bought a quarter of the franchise, then became controlling partners in 1996, with an eye on integrating the Angels further into a brand that also included the NHL’s Mighty Ducks. The result was a chaotic rebrand that saw the Big A, Anaheim Stadium, renovated into Edison International Field and the team change its classic uniforms and iconic halo logo to… whatever this was.

(And just a few years after that, they’d be on to another rebrand and another ownership change.)

Amidst all of this, the team on the field needed all the stability it could get — and Anderson, the fourth-round draft pick from nearby Granada Hills, was a surprising source for that.

From his first full season with the Angels (1995) through his last (2008), he played 2,008 of a possible 2,250 games — 89 percent — missing only an average of 17.3 per season from ages 23 through 36. At the time he left Anaheim in 2009, Anderson was the team’s all-time leader in games played, plate appearances, runs scored, hits, doubles, RBIs and total bases. Even though the Angels have employed the likes of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols in the years since, Anderson is still their career leader in most of those categories.

Across one of the most tumultuous eras in franchise history, Anaheim could use a “Mr. Angel” type to be there for them, day in and day out.

Anderson was Mr. Angel.

I mentioned earlier that Anderson was not a Hall of Fame-level player — and unlike with some of these Hall of Pretty Damn Good Players types, I’m not going to sit here and argue that he was somehow overlooked by Cooperstown or deserved better treatment from the HOF voters. Even after adjusting for the strike-shortened 1994 and ‘95 seasons, he had roughly the same career Wins Above Replacement (25.2) as Brian Dozier, Carlos González and Mark Grudzielanek, after all.

But Anderson nonetheless occupies an interesting historical space in the fraternity of good, long-serving players who were associated with sweeping franchise transformations. Here’s a list of all AL/NL position players who spent at least 15 seasons with the same team, producing at least 20 WAR for them, sorted by how much the team’s Elo rating improved — from its average seasonal low point during the player’s first five years to its average seasonal high point during his last five years with the franchise:

Lower the threshold to 10 years, and a few other Angels mainstays of that era also emerge — Darin Erstad, Tim Salmon — so Anderson was hardly the only guy driving the Halos’ rise from the doldrums of mediocrity. But he was the player most associated with the change, since he was there for the fullest extent of the franchise’s redemption arc.

It all culminated in a 2002 season like no other. The Angels went into the year coming off a disappointing 75-win campaign in manager Mike Scioscia’s second season at the helm, with just +4000 betting odds to win the World Series. But with a rotation led by Jarrod Washburn, Ramón Ortiz, Kevin Appier and a young John Lackey, Troy Percival closing out games, and a lineup with six different players posting between 3.7 and 5.0 WAR — true to form, Anderson was precisely in the middle of that mix with 4.4 — Anaheim improved to 99 wins and rode that momentum (plus a special capuchin monkey mascot) to series victories over the Yankees and Twins.

In the Fall Classic against the San Francisco Giants — led by Barry Bonds at the peak of his powers — the Angels fell behind 3-2 and were on the verge of losing the series in six games. But Anderson delivered the most critical play of Game 6 by Win Probability Added, setting up Troy Glaus’ game-winning double the next batter, and then he supplied the most important WPA play of Game 7 as well the next night, doubling home 3 runs to break a third-inning tie from which the Angels would never look back:

As a kid, I was always struck by how cool Anderson was before and especially after that play. He’d just delivered the biggest hit of his life, in a clutch moment everyone dreams of growing up, and he stood on second base barely showing any emotion whatsoever — he was still all business. The World Series hadn’t been won yet… though it would be soon, with the help of those crucial plays.

In winning that Fall Classic, the “Rally Monkey” Angels became the third-most unlikely World Series champ to that point (since 1985), based on the preseason betting odds, and they still rank fifth on that list:

But the amazing thing was that, despite having “fluke” written all over them, they won 85 or more games 10 times in the 13 years that followed, returning to the playoffs six more times.

Anderson’s own career tailed off after 2003, and the team was probably too loyal to him because of the World Series heroics — bestowing upon him a contract that Baseball Prospectus’ Joe Sheehan called “way above market value”, even at the time in 2004. “Even a slow decline by Anderson is going to render the contract an albatross,” he wrote, which certainly ended up being true when Anderson had just 3.9 WAR while making more than $50 million. In fact, a perusal of Anderson’s annual BP comments reveals the long slide of an overly batting-average-dependent hitter with declining power and lack of plate discipline, eventually hampering the team.

This ignored the fact, however, that Anderson was still who the Angels primarily wanted him to be. He was the same guy who helped define the more stable, professional version of the franchise that emerged under Scioscia — if not by production, then with the reliability that managers and teammates come to depend on.

“When I think back to playing with Garret, I think of consistency,” said former teammate Gary DiSarcina. “From the moment he stepped on the field with us in 1995, he was consistent. He was prepared. He was productive and he kept the same demeanor every day. His ability to go out there every day and be productive was his greatest asset — consistency. You just knew he was going to be in the lineup every day. He was going to get close to 200 hits with all those RBIs.”

“He was a resource for me,” Scioscia said. “He had an incredible inner drive. He was one of the most talented players I have been around. I’d call him a superstar.”

Scioscia, who managed plenty of louder personalities, called Anderson “one of the most focused” players he’d known, with a work ethic and competitive edge that didn’t need to announce itself.

Anderson wasn’t the statistical, or even the emotional, center of those Angels teams. But his role may have been just as important: the constant. A steady presence who showed up, produced and provided a struggling franchise with a baseline level of competence and professionalism as it climbed out of irrelevance and into sustained contention.

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