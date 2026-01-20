Welcome back to the newsletter, everybody! I hope you all had a good holiday weekend, which featured ALL of the football playoffs — pro, with the NFL’s Final Four of Denver, New England, Seattle, and the LA Rams emerging, and college, which saw Indiana (of all teams) take down Miami on Monday night to win their first national championship in program history.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Indiana fever

As mentioned up top, the Indiana Hoosiers are your 2025-26 College Football Playoff national champions after IU beat Miami 27-21 in the title game. The Hurricanes put up a strong fight, and they even had a chance to drive for the win late — in spite of some iconic plays by Indiana’s special teams and quarterback Fernando Mendoza — but the Hoosiers’ defense sealed it with an interception that completed what felt like a season of destiny in Bloomington.

Now the focus will shift to where this Indiana team ranks all-time, after they became the first squad to ever go a perfect 16-0 in major college football history. The various power ratings have them as one of the top 20 to top 40 teams in college football since World War II — and certainly the top 5 since the playoff began in 2014 — as well as the champion that beat more good opponents than any other (a recurring theme in this expanded playoff era).

But probably the most impressive aspect of Indiana’s title was its rapid rise from Big Ten doormats — before coach Curt Cignetti arrived in 2024, the team literally had 100 more losses than wins (49-149 record) in Big Ten play this century — to the top of the national pyramid. That kind of turnaround simply does not happen in college football… or at least, it never used to. Here are the FBS champions since the introduction of the Bowl Championship Series in 1998, ordered inversely by their average Elo rating over the 20 seasons leading up to their title win:

In terms of rising from mediocrity over the previous two decades, no other champion is even within 20% of Indiana. But we may see more cases like the Hoosiers going forward. Between the additions of an excellent but unheralded coach (Cignetti had been a highly successful small-college coach throughout the 2010s) and a gifted QB through the transfer portal (Mendoza came over from Cal-Berkeley this year), plus tens of millions of dollars in NIL spending (with the help of famous alum Mark Cuban), IU has provided a blueprint for how other also-rans might quickly turn their long-suffering programs around.

That being said, the early title favorites for next season are a bunch of familiar faces (of which, now, Indiana is one). Prediction markets for the 2026-27 championship aren’t live yet on sites like Kalshi or Polymarket. But sportsbooks don’t wait — and their early futures odds give us a pretty good idea of how those prediction markets will likely look, too, once they open up. Here’s a blend of those betting market odds, converted to prediction market-style probabilities so you’ll know what to expect when the markets drop:

The beauty of IU’s run, however, is that this same chart a year ago wouldn’t have really had the Hoosiers on it, either. So in an era defined by transfers, NIL spending, and ever-expanding playoff fields, the next Indiana may already be out there — just not priced in yet.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Madden Curse cover candidates



Looking for a fun, sports-adjacent prediction market? Here’s one around the odds to become the official cover athlete for “Madden NFL 27.” These things don’t typically get announced until the summer, but the battle has been raging in the market for months, with a surprising amount of volatility. (Bears QB Caleb Williams briefly became the favorite last weekend with his remarkable throw to force overtime against the Rams). But broadly, the No. 1 spot seems to have solidified around Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who can add to his chances in the NFC title game next weekend. Is that a good thing, though? There is the persistent notion of a “Madden Curse,” and while I tend to just chalk that up to regression toward the mean, “Madden 26” cover man Saquon Barkley did see a sharp drop in statistical production this past season. Whoever wins, maybe they should apply a bit of lawyerly logic to evade the curse: in an age of increasingly digital video game downloads, what does being “on the cover” even mean?

❄️ STAY FROSTY

🧠 Looking ahead

