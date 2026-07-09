Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

Welcome to Thursday, where the World Cup has finally reached its quarterfinals — and somehow, the pre-tournament favorites are still fully intact. France, Argentina, Spain and England are looking to form perhaps the best group of semifinalists in tournament history… but there’s surprisingly high chance somebody else spoils their fun, with Morocco getting the first crack against France this afternoon. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark discourse has officially reached Congress — more on one of her latest controversies below — Shohei Ohtani hit career homer No. 300, and the NBA offseason gave us a six-team trade involving 10 role players. (Because why not?) Here’s everything we’re watching on today’s packed slate of games:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Soccer:

⚽ World Cup: France (78%) vs. Morocco (22%) - 4:00 p.m. (FOX) 🚨

⚽ World Cup odds: France 35% to win*

MLB:

⚾ Braves (52%) at Pirates (48%) - 12:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Yankees (40%) at Rays (60%) - 1:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Brewers (55%) at Cardinals (45%) - 7:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 34% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Storm (19%) at Dream (81%) - 8 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Fever (49%) at Mercury (51%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Fire (22%) at Aces (78%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 35% to win WNBA title

NBA:

🏀 LeBron James’ next team - Cavaliers favored at 45%

Tennis:

🎾 Wimbledon, Round 2 (ESPN/ESPN+) - Jannik Sinner 66% (men’s) and Karolina Muchova 31% (women’s) to win 🚨

Golf:

⛳ Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1 (Golf Channel) - Scottie Scheffler 17% to win

Cycling:

🚲 Tour de France, Stage 6 - Tadej Pogacar 84% to win

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Four-warned

As we hit the quarterfinal phase of World Cup knockouts, the 2026 tournament is tantalizingly close to producing a Final Four for the ages.

Spain, France and England were the Top 3 teams in the prediction markets before the tournament, while defending champion Argentina was arguably underrated at No. 5, ranking second in the world football Elo ratings despite lagging in total roster market value. And now, all four are favored to win their quarterfinal matches — meaning we could be looking at the greatest group of World Cup semifinalists ever by the Elo ratings, if they all win.

This would also feel like the logical result of a tournament dominated by the sport’s biggest stars. The World Cup’s leading scorers are Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, who just happened to be the four Golden Boot favorites entering the tournament. So it makes sense that Spain, Argentina, France and England would also be the four biggest remaining names in the title race.

But there’s a catch: The odds say this dream Final Four probably isn’t going to happen.

Standing in the way are Norway, Morocco, Belgium and Switzerland — four would-be party-crashers who each have at least a 22% chance to pull an upset, according to the prediction markets. None of these underdogs have better than a 35% chance to advance… but if you multiply through the probabilities across all four matches, there is just a 28% chance France, Argentina, Spain and England all win.

Or, put another way: There’s a 72% chance at least one of the big-name quarterfinal favorites goes down.

Norway is the likeliest party-crasher, largely because Haaland may be the best player on the field against England (with apologies to Harry Kane). And certainly Haaland is the player most likely to do exactly the thing that can win an underdog a big game: score a goal in a moment of individual brilliance largely against the run of play. But the others have reasons to believe, too: Morocco has Achraf Hakimi and the momentum of a stellar tournament for African nations; Switzerland has Gregor Kobel and (maybe) Johan Manzambi; and Belgium just showed the US what a real world-class team looks like. None of these teams are on some kind of fluke quarterfinal run.

The paradox is that, although the better team wins World Cup knockout matches far more often than the tight scorelines might suggest, expecting four favorites to all win at once is a much tougher proposition. The most likely outcome is that three of the four advance, at 42%, and there’s still a surprisingly high 30% chance that at least two of the favorites lose.

(Of course, for the chaos-sickos out there, there is only about a 0.5% chance ALL four underdogs win. Sorry!)

So which particular party-crasher makes it through? The market can’t tell us that part with any level of certainty. It can only tell us that, despite each favorite individually being a lot more likely to advance than not, we should probably expect somebody to spoil the greatest Final Four in World Cup history.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Players know best?



Caitlin Clark has become a lightning rod for just about every WNBA debate imaginable lately — from members of Congress threatening to step in over her treatment by opposing players to Candace Parker blasting the league’s players for ranking her just 11th among guards in All-Star voting. But here’s the funny part about that second controversy: The players actually matched the metrics much better than the fans did overall. Comparing each group’s positional rankings to those generated via my LAKER ratings, both the players and media had a correlation of 0.44, versus just 0.28 for the fans. (Clark also ranks… exactly 11th among the listed guards in LAKER.) In other words, the voting patterns don’t support the idea that WNBA players were detached from reality — if anything, they were most honest about Clark, and no less accurate relative to the stats than any other group.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “The Biggest Questions for the Second Half of the Season in the National League” by Jett Hatch

🏁 “1,000 Greatest Drivers: Sebastian Vettel” by Sean Wrona

🏀 “Is NBA Parity Real?” by Bob Bellotti

🏈 “Predicting the 2026 NFL Season’s Fastest Offenses” by Ray Carpenter

🏁 “Plausible Deniability: A few words left unuttered over the radio may have spared Shane van Gisbergen and Zane Smith from penalties” by Aaron Bearden

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (7/10)

⚽ World Cup: Spain vs. Belgium 🚨

⚾ MLB: D-Backs at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Sun

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Men’s Semifinals

⛳ Golf: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 7

Saturday (7/11)

⚽ World Cup: Norway vs. England 🚨

⚽ World Cup: Argentina vs. Switzerland 🚨

⚾ MLB: Braves at Cardinals

⚾ 2026 MLB Draft (Rounds 1-4)

🏀 WNBA: Liberty at Lynx

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Singles Final 🚨

⛳ Golf: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3

🥊 UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 8

Sunday (7/12)

⚽ World Cup: No games

⚾ MLB: D-Backs at Dodgers

⚾ 2026 MLB Draft (Rounds 5-20)

🏀 WNBA: Fever at Aces

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Men’s Singles Final 🚨

⛳ Golf: Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round

🏁 NASCAR: Quaker State 400 (EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Georgia)

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 9

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.