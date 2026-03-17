Keaton Wagler of the Illinois Fighting Illini dribbles the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the quarterfinals of the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 13, 2026. (Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The NCAA tournament bracket has finally arrived, which is always one of the most exciting moments in the sports calendar — and it gives us a LOT to unpack around here before the games finally tip off. With that in mind, if you haven’t already, you can check out my NCAA men’s tourney forecast model here…

…and I also scribbled down some of my immediate takeaways from the bracket reveal on Sunday night, so be sure to check that out here:

Today, though, I wanted to do a more specific dive into the historical seed-performance data and see which teams in this year’s bracket appear to be set up for more impressive — or disappointing — runs, relative to what their seed-line usually produces in the tournament.

First, we have to use the forecast model odds to convert round-by-round advancement probabilities into a measure of “expected wins” for each team in total throughout this year’s tournament. Then, we calculate the average number of wins — excluding the play-in games — for teams per-seed and per-tournament in the history of the 64-team bracket era (since 1985). Here are all of the teams in the 2026 men’s field, sorted from most excess projected wins (again, compared with the historical seed baseline) to least: