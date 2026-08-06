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Richie
15h

Do you have any data to show how much preseason QB's (or any position for that matter) EVENTUALLY become useful players? Even if not in the upcoming season.

In other words, is pre-season a place where useful players are actually developed, or only a place where fringe players are fighting for roster spots?

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