🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: You Can't Hate Every Team
We stage an emotional intervention for ourselves — and for every gambler who’s sworn off half the league by Week 11.
Nov 13, 2025

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

On this week’s show, we find ourselves deep in the gambler’s wilderness — swearing off the Dolphins (again), debating whether you can “hate-watch” your way to profit, and trying to forgive every team that’s burned us this year… lest we run out of teams to bet on. Tyler has no choice but to take the Chiefs, the only team he still trusts, among his other picks. Meanwhile, I weighed whether to take my bye week or not, but begrudgingly settled on playing things out, including some very sicko bets on the Giants and Steelers.

