🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Worst. Week. Ever.

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

So… yeah, we both went 0–5 in the same week. What can you do? Rather than panic (or retire the show), we did what any reasonable gamblers would: Throw out the old format entirely — the contest ended Week 17 anyway — and team up on a $1,000 holiday parlay instead. That means SIX picks this time, including one hedge-able Sunday night escape-hatch, and just enough logic to feel dangerous.

