🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Who's the Chaos Quarterback Now?

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

Fresh off a profitable 4-2 Wild Card weekend, we start the show with a necessary therapy session regarding the Philadelphia Eagles’ (merciful?) exit from the playoffs. But with the misery finally over in Philly, we quickly pivot to the Divisional Round, breaking down why the Bills look dangerous against Bo Nix, why the massive 7-point spread in 49ers-Seahawks feels like a trap — even before the Sam Darnold injury report — and why Rams-Bears is the “banger” game of the weekend. I also flagged a rogue data model (which had previously been reliable) that inexplicably considers the Broncos massive favorites over the Bills. (No one should be a massive favorite in the AFC!)

