🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Who Wants It Less?
Your humble hosts are dead-even on records in an NFL season so chaotic that even the “smart” gambling pods can’t stay above water, so we try to identify the teams who'll help us win by losing.
Neil Paine and Tyler
Dec 18, 2025

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

This week, we turn Football Bites into a late-season survival story with the finish line in sight. Our task? To each grind out the sacred three straight 3–2 weeks needed to end above .500 and stick it to those Ringer pods. (Just kidding! We’re fans). Along the way, we try to resist the pull of Rams–Seahawks and Eagles–Commanders, make sense of Miami’s move to bench Tua and start Quinn Ewers, debate whether the Chiefs are under-, over- or maybe just properly rated without Mahomes, and lean fully into some deeply unserious Raiders spread logic. Finally, we close with the week’s defining question — do you trust the numbers… or do you trust the universe to make the Steelers finish 9-8?

Filed under: NFL, Football, Podcast

