🏈🎙️Football Bytes: We Don’t Bet London Games
Tyler Lauletta and I ride a winning week into NFL Week 7 — debating if the Packers are as good as their aura, if the Dolphins are secretly not terrible, and how to bet through a scrambled season.
Welcome back to Football Bytes 2.0! If you’re just joining us, this season my pal Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) and I will be podcasting each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in DraftKings’ pick ‘em pools, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts. The basic idea is that, since so many people use my models for — uh — predictive purposes, we thought it would also be useful to have some fun making our picks and keeping the same vibe going from our NASCAR podcast, Podracing.1 Let use know what you think in the comments!
Which you should also listen to!