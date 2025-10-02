Welcome back to Football Bytes 2.0! If you’re just joining us, this season my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) and I will be podcasting each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in DraftKings’ pick ‘em pools, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts. The basic idea is that, since so many people use my models for — uh — predictive purposes, we thought it would also be useful to have some fun making our picks and keeping the same vibe going from our NASCAR podcast, Podracing. Let use know what you think in the comments!

Filed under: NFL, Football, Football Bytes, Podcast