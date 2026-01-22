🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: The Emergency Backup QB Has Entered the Chat

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

This week we unpack a Divisional Round where most of the games were tight — two came down to overtime — which great for football fans, but brutal for bettors. After reliving the the jaw-dropping Caleb Williams throw that instantly joined the “best plays you’ll ever see in a loss” canon, we turn to the Conference Championships, debating the real cost of betting close games, whether Jarrett Stidham is secretly competent or just another emergency quarterback waiting to be stress-tested, if the Broncos’ D can slow down Drake Maye like Houston did, and whether the Seahawks are underrated — or properly rated as basically even — against the Rams.

