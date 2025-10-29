🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: The Art of Knowing When to Take a Bye Week

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

On this week’s show, we try to “bounce to perfection” after a much-needed rebound last week — but with ugly lines, more quarterback injuries and plenty of teams on bye, Tyler decided to take a week off from the board whilst I will bravely power through. To arrive at both conclusions, we debate whether the Bills deserve faith as home dogs against the Chiefs, why the Rams and Lions might be the league’s only trustworthy favorites at this point, how to survive a slate full of “hold-your-nose” plays — featuring the Titans, Raiders and Steelers — and talk about the eternal curse of betting the Carolina Panthers.

