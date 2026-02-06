🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Super Bowl Prop-Fest '26

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

In this week’s season finale, we focus on the weekend’s true sport: Props. We work from the goofy (coin-toss, commercials, Bad Bunny’s halftime show, celebrities like Timothée Chalamet showing up, Gatorade color, Scorigami odds) to the actual football (Seattle as the better team, a lower-scoring game, and a Patriots-first-drive-success-before-a-shutdown script). From there, we did what all same-game parlay degenerates must: tell a story and bet the story — assembling multiple “path to $1,000” tickets in a Hail-Mary attempt to fund next season’s DraftKings contest entry in one shot.

Filed under: NFL, Football, Podcast