🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Stuffed With Thanksgiving Favorites

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

On this week’s show, we dig into a Thanksgiving schedule loaded with good matchups — especially if Joe Burrow really can snap back to form after a long injury absence. From there, we see bounce-back potential in the Eagles, weigh whether the Texans are still being underrated, and try to make sense of whatever the Niners (or Bears, for that matter) currently are. Tyler talks himself into and out of the “forbidden fruit” of the Dolphins at least twice, while we speculate about Baker Mayfield’s health. And hanging over everything is the perennial question: Is this finally the week I take my much-threatened bye from the contest?

Filed under: NFL, Football, Podcast