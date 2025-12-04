🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Scared of the Burrow Factor

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

On this week’s show, we sift through the post-Thanksgiving wreckage (particularly when it comes to Tyler’s picks) and try to make sense of a league where nobody seems to want to be the best team. Along the way, we ask what to make of the Bears after their W in Philly, and where they fit within the state of the rumbling, tumbling NFC. Speaking of, are the Seahawks might secretly be the league’s most complete team? How much stock do we put in long win streaks from the Broncos and Patriots? And turning the page to Week 14, what do we do with the “Burrow factor” in Bills-Bengals, can the Eagles still be trusted at all, who is due for a reality check in Jags-Colts, and what is this week’s true Sickos Pick?

Filed under: NFL, Football, Podcast