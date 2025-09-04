🏈🎙️Football Bytes: Let the Pigskin Picking Begin!
Our new podcast kicks off with Tyler Lauletta and me choosing our 5 favorite NFL games of Week 1 against the spread, using both math and seasoned intuition.
Welcome to Football Bytes 2.0! It’s admittedly a little bit of a change from the old column of the same name, but this season my pal (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) Lauletta and I will be podcasting each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in DraftKings’ pick ‘em pools, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts. Don’t worry — I’ll still be writing NFL content each week! But since so many people use my models for, uh, predictive purposes, we thought it would also be useful to have some fun making our picks and keeping the same vibe going from our NASCAR podcast, Podracing.1 Let use know what you think in the comments!
Filed under: NFL, Football, Football Bytes, Podcast
Which you should also listen to!