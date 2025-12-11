🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Everybody Hurts (Especially Jalen)

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

On this week’s edition, we unpack a truly cursed slate of NFL games last week — from the Raiders’ galaxy-brain field goal that detonated a spread, to the Eagles’ descent into full-blown existential crisis. Then we talk our head-to-head picking records — I’m closing in on Tyler, we’re both basically .500 — plus Ravens angst, Joe Burrow as a late-season villain, DPOY odds, when to abandon the Chiefs, “Mike Tomlin 9–8 game theory” and which teams are fraudulent (again). And of course: Philip Rivers is BACK?? No matter what happens there, we lock in our picks and try to talk each other off very stupid ledges.

