🏈🎙️Football Bytes: Every Team Betrays Us

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) and I podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in DraftKings’ pick ‘em pools, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

On this week’s show, we crawl out of a 1–9 crater from last week to tackle Week 8’s slate —weighing bye-week timing, whether to ride home dogs, finally committing to fade the Dolphins and hunting stale contest lines in this bizarrely scrambled NFL season.

