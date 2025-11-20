🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: All My L's Were AI's Fault

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

On this week’s show, we dig into my newly re-engineered power-rating Excel file — now (allegedly) guaranteed to stop ChatGPT from sabotaging my picks — and break down a Week 12 slate with shifting QB availability and plenty of emotional landmines. We debate why the numbers are all over the place on the Houston–Buffalo line, whether J.J. McCarthy can complete a normal NFL throw, the actual merits of a “buy low / sell high” picking strategy, and whether the Rams have quietly ascended into a tier of their own. We also try to identify which winning teams are actually frauds, preview Shedeur Sanders’ first pro start, and make our official podcast endorsement of a fully “polytheistic” sports-betting theology.

Filed under: NFL, Football, Podcast