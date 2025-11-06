🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: 4-1 Weeks Forever

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

On this week’s show, we try to keep the hot streak alive after our matching 4-1 weeks — only mine technically counted, mind you 😉 — leaning into a Week 10 schedule begging for “hold-your-nose” picks. We break down why the Browns became an auto-play for us both after the Jets’ fire sale flipped the line, why I’m breaking all the rules (TNF, huge line, it’s Denver) on the Broncos and how I landed on the Texans even with Davis Mills at QB. Tyler, meanwhile, rides the Ravens to fade the J.J. McCarthy bounce, banks a must-have Bears cover and calls for an Eagles statement in primetime.

Filed under: NFL, Football, Podcast