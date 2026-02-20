Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

Welcome back to the newsletter, on what is the final Friday of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Sadly, the Games will be over by the next time we are in your inbox on Monday — that’s bittersweet! But it means it’s time to savor what remains of the Olympic docket, including today’s men’s hockey semifinal action, the playoffs for men’s and women’s curling, and plenty more skiing and speed skating — leading up to the men’s hockey gold medal game and the closing ceremony on Sunday. (And, of course, we’ll also have a bit more about an extremely special Olympic performance from yesterday down below.) Hopefully you’ve all enjoyed these Olympics as much as we have, and we’re excited to shift gears back to the regular rhythms of the sports calendar on the other side as well. Until then, here’s what to watch for this weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Friday (2/20)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in freestyle skiing (2x), short-track speed skating (2x), biathlon, and speed skating

🏅 OLY: Switzerland (71%) vs. Norway (29%)* (men’s curling bronze medal game) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s half-pipe final (freestyle skiing) - 1:30 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s 1,500m and men’s relay finals (short-track speed skating) - 2:15 p.m.

🏅 OLY: United States (88%) vs. Slovakia (12%) (men’s hockey semifinal) - 3:10 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Cavs (68%) at Hornets (32%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Clippers (29%) at Lakers (71%) - 10 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Nuggets (54%) at Blazers (46%) - 10 p.m.

🏀 MBB: VCU (23%) at Saint Louis (77%) - 7 p.m.

⚾ MLB: Spring training games begin

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational (Rory McIlroy 22% to win)

Saturday (2/21)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in freestyle skiing (3x), speed skating (2x), biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, and ski mountaineering

🏅 OLY: Mixed team aerials final (freestyle skiing) - 4:45 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s 50k mass start, classic (cross-country skiing) - 5 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s ski cross final (freestyle skiing) - 5:55 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Mixed team relay (ski mountaineering) - 7:30 a.m.

🥌 OLY: Women’s bronze medal game (curling) - 8:05 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s and women’s mass start (speed skating) - 9 a.m.

🥌 OLY: Men’s gold medal game (curling) - 1 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s half-pipe final (freestyle skiing) - 1:30 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Figure skating exhibition gala - 2 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s bronze medal game (hockey) - 2:40 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Magic (44%) at Suns (56%) - 5 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Rockets (43%) at Knicks (57%) - 8:30 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Arizona (32%) at Houston (68%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Michigan (58%) at Duke (42%) - 6:30 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Iowa State (63%) at BYU (37%) - 10:30 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Brentford (49%) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (28%) - 10 a.m.

⚽ EPL: Manchester City (67%) vs. Newcastle United (16%) - 3 p.m.

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

🥊 Boxing: Mario Barrios (31%) vs. Ryan Garcia (69%) (WBC welterweight title)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland (30%) vs. Anthony Hernandez (70%)

Sunday (2/22)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, and ice hockey

🏅 OLY: Women’s 50k mass start, classic (cross-country skiing) - 4 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s gold medal game (curling) - 5:05 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Four-man bobsleigh final (bobsleigh) - 6:15 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s gold medal game (hockey) - 2:40 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Closing ceremony - 2:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Cavs (43%) at Thunder (57%) - 1 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Nuggets (63%) at Warriors (37%) - 3:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Celtics (52%) at Lakers (48%) - 6:30 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Iowa (31%) at Wisconsin (69%) - 4 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Ole Miss (53%) at South Carolina (47%) - 12 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Michigan State (34%) at Minnesota (66%) - 6 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Sunderland (36%) vs. Fulham (35%) - 9 a.m.

⚽ EPL: Tottenham Hotspur (16%) vs. Arsenal (60%) - 11:30 a.m.

🏁 NASCAR: Autotrader 400 (Atlanta): Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney 9% to win - 3 p.m.

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Eyes on the NBA Finals prize

The NBA finally returned to the court on Thursday after a weeklong absence for the All-Star Break — and what better occasion than the resumption of play to take stock of the last seven weeks and change of the regular season, and look ahead to what the playoffs might have to offer?

In terms of making the playoffs themselves, the prediction markets see the greater total uncertainty in the Eastern Conference, where the sixth-ranked 76ers are relatively solid at 80% but there’s a big drop-off to Miami and Orlando (68% each), Charlotte (52%), Atlanta (31%), Milwaukee (12%), and Chicago (5%). Atlanta, Miami, and Chicago seemingly participate in the play-in tournament every year, and the markets think the Heat and Hawks are probably headed back, but the Bulls may not be.

Over in the West, seven teams — San Antonio, Denver, Oklahoma City, the LA Lakers, Minnesota, Houston, and Phoenix — have at least an 85% chance to qualify. The markets are basically baking in the idea of Phoenix surviving the play-in, leaving real uncertainty around only the eighth entry. That fight comes down to Golden State (50%), the LA Clippers (44%), and Portland (28%), with Dallas (3%) far out of the picture.

But in the NBA, making the playoffs is the easy part (if you’re actually trying to win, that is). The hard part is advancing, and the markets think that task will be tougher for upstarts in the Western Conference than the East.

Though they have slowed down some since earlier in the year, the current odds have the defending champion OKC Thunder set at even odds (50%) to make the Finals out of the West, more than double the chances of the next-highest team — Denver at 20%. The Spurs might be the more intriguing counter-option, at 15%, as they’ve shown a demonstrated ability to beat OKC head to head this year. After them, things fall off quickly to Minnesota at 7% and Houston at 6%.

The East is a lot more wide open. In fact, the prediction markets seem to have little or no preference at all between Cleveland (27%), Detroit (27%), Boston (23%), and New York (19%). (Philly is next at 8%.) This implies an overwhelming chance that someone from the conference’s Big Four represents it in the NBA Finals… We just don’t really know who yet.

Then we come to the NBA title landscape — and again it’s one dominated by the Thunder, which sit near 40% odds in the prediction markets to win their second consecutive championship, making them more than 2.5x as likely to win as Denver, the next-highest team at 14%, and 3.5x as likely as San Antonio (11%).

Another interesting implication of these odds is that the Western Conference — whether represented by OKC or somebody else — is much more likely to win the NBA title than the East. Detroit leads the Eastern pack at 10%, with Cleveland (8%), Boston (6%), and New York (6%) close behind. If any of them win the title over the Western champ, it would be an upset — but then again, it would be an upset if anyone other than Oklahoma City ends up winning, regardless of conference.



📊 CHART OF THE DAY

The many comebacks of Alysa Liu



Alysa Liu’s long-awaited Olympic coronation on Thursday — when she won the US its first women’s singles figure skating gold medal since Sarah Hughes in 2002 — required a remarkable comeback from when she retired at age 16 in 2022, burned out and exhausted with the sport, to restarting her career in 2024 and making a meteoric return to the Olympic stage. But she still needed another comeback during the free skate itself.

Watching it unfold moment by moment in the prediction markets, you could see just how precarious her path to gold really was: Liu began the session as a clear underdog, with world No. 1 skater Kaori Sakamoto sitting as a 60% favorite. Even after Liu posted a brilliant 150.20 score, her third-best free skate ever, traders weren’t convinced it would hold. Only when Sakamoto faltered did Liu’s odds surge past 50% — and even then, they swung wildly as young Ami Nakai took the ice, briefly injecting fresh doubt into the market. For several dizzying minutes, the chart moved around like a seismograph. But as it became clear that neither rival had done enough, Liu’s probability finally shot toward 100%, sealing not just an American gold 24 years in the making, but a victory that required two separate comebacks: one across years, and one across the final nerve-wracking minutes of the Olympic competition.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Why Kevin Durant Can’t Log Off” by Joon Lee

🏀 “Mark Cuban Wants the NBA to Embrace Tanking. That’s a Terrible Idea.” by Michael Weinreb

🎾 “What tennis players can learn from great literary works” by Andrea Petkovic

🏁 “The Daytona 500 is defined by its emotional devastation” by Nate Ryan

🏀 “The NBA Needed a Win” by Michael Hendricks



👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (2/23)

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Jazz at Rockets

🏀 MBB: Houston at Kansas

🏀 MBB: Louisville at UNC

⚽ EPL: Everton vs. Manchester United

Tuesday (2/24)

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Cavs

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Blazers

⚽ Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos

Wednesday (2/25)

🏀 NBA: Celtics at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs at Lightning (Welcome back, NHL!)

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Kings

🏀 MBB: St. John’s at UConn

🏀 WBB: Michigan at Ohio State

⚽ Champions League: Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.