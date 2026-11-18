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Happy Wednesday! The NHL season is already 50 days old, which means it’s finally enough time for some of those early-season signals to start separating from the noise. We’ll take stock of the biggest movers in the Stanley Cup and playoff races, from Carolina and Minnesota climbing the board to Florida and Buffalo sliding the other way. But is the market sleeping on Connor McDavid and Edmonton? Plus, the College Football Playoff bubble is getting pretty cramped, UConn-Arizona headlines the college hoops slate, and we get a double-dose of MACtion tonight. Here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Football:

🏈 CFB: Akron (39%) at UMass (61%) - 7 p.m. (CBSSN) - MACtion!

🏈 CFB: Central Michigan (47%) at Buffalo (53%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) - More MACtion!

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 18% to win the NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 33% to win the national title

NBA:

🏀 Hawks (30%) at Thunder (70%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Celtics (56%) at Nuggets (44%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) - Somehow the NBA Finals we never got.

🏀 Jazz (20%) at Lakers (80%) - 10 p.m.

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 23% to win

NHL:

🏒 Canadiens (39%) at Devils (61%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏒 Bruins (51%) at Red Wings (49%) - 7:30 p.m. (TNT) - Love an Original Six rivalry game.

🏒 Avalanche (48%) at Mammoth (52%) - 10 p.m. (TNT)

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Wild 18% to win - A Wild development indeed!

Soccer:

⚽ UEFA Women’s Champions League: Chelsea (75%) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (12%) - 3 p.m. (ESPN Deportes / Paramount+)

⚽ Brazilian Série A: Cruzeiro (37%) vs. Palmeiras (38%) - 6:30 p.m.

⚽🏆 Champions League check-in: FC Barcelona 23% to win

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 78% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League check-in: Bournemouth 19% to win

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Nashville SC 23% to win MLS Cup (playoffs start Thursday, 11/19)

⚽🏆 NWSL title check-in: Washington Spirit 58% to win over KC Current (2026 NWSL Championship at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21, 2026)

College Basketball:

🏀 MBB: No. 4 UConn (40%) vs. No. 12 Arizona (60%) - 9 p.m. (FS1)

🏀 MBB: New Orleans at No. 9 Texas Tech - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏀 MBB: Cal State Fullerton at No. 7 UCLA - 10:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

🏀🏆 March Madness check-in: Duke 15% to win the men’s national title (despite losing to Illinois)

Tennis:

🎾 Nitto ATP Finals (Group Stage): Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev - 8 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

🎾 Nitto ATP Finals (Group Stage): Flavio Cobolli (44%) vs. Frances Tiafoe (56%) - 2:30 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

NHL at 50

Doesn’t it feel like just yesterday that the NHL season was dropping the puck? (In the middle of the same afternoon as a bunch of baseball playoff games — great timing, guys, for those of us having to cover ALL of these sports at once. 😂) But somehow, that was 50 days ago, which now feels like a nice milestone for us to look back at what has changed in the Stanley Cup race (and elsewhere) since then.

One of the broader lessons of hockey is that its odds move at an, um, glacial pace. (Excuse the ice-related metaphor.) Any single NHL game might move the ratings and odds a slight amount, but because hockey is especially prone to small-sample randomness — offering a lot more noise than signal — it’s prudent to change our opinions about teams and players sloooooowly. Fifty days in, though, and some early results have clearly set in with the prediction markets.

Here are the biggest movers and shakers — for good or bad — in the Stanley Cup odds since preseason:

Only a few teams have moved by 3 or more percentage points in either direction, but two have gained 6-7 points already: the defending-champion Hurricanes — who’ve come out winning 16 of their first 21 contests, erasing any doubts that they have the most sustainable formula for long-term success in the league — and the somewhat surprising Minnesota Wild, who’ve been a good team for a while but have seldom (if ever) previously broken into the absolute upper echelon of Cup contenders before now. Joining them with more modest gains are the Devils — makes sense, after acquiring netminder Connor Hellebuyck — and Bruins, who’ve reloaded to become one of the better teams in the East again.

On the other side, the Sabres, Capitals and Sharks have all started slow — with combined goal differentials of minus-43 already — in defiance of high expectations before the year. And the biggest drop in Cup odds belongs to the Florida Panthers, who’ve remained stubbornly mediocre (12 wins, 11 losses) despite the market’s assumption that they would simply resume their previous dynasty after a “gap year” last season.

One team missing from the Cup-odds gainers is Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers, who are neck-and-neck with Minnesota for the biggest gain in the Elo ratings since preseason. McDavid is having a generational season and his team is off to its best start in his tenure with them, so it’s not clear exactly why the Oilers haven’t shot up the odds board as much as others from our earlier list — but Edmonton’s Cup odds have risen just 1 percentage point, from 9% before opening night to 10% on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the biggest movers in the playoff race, where some teams’ odds have changed a lot:

Again, we see the Devils and Bruins rising up the ranks — New Jersey at 91% is now considered nearly a playoff lock after going into the season with little more than a coin-flip’s chance. Also gaining: Ottawa, who made the playoffs last year but went into the season with doubts, and Nashville, who frustratingly missed the postseason in 2024-25 and ‘25-26 but are right in the mix to make it this year. Meanwhile, the Kings, Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs and Flyers are all buried among the league’s worst records — meaning LA is in real danger of not having the chance to lose in the first round for a sixth straight season 😱, and the Eagles might not be Philly’s only team this fall to disappointingly drop out of the playoffs.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Bubble trouble

After another weekend of results, the second half of college football’s weekly ritual arrived Tuesday night with a fresh set of College Football Playoff committee rankings — and they barely budged. Nine teams stayed in exactly the same spot, the entire Top 4 (Georgia, Utah, Alabama, UCLA) remained unchanged, and among the Top 12 only 5 teams moved at all, with nobody shifting by more than 2 places. That kind of ossification is bad news for teams trying to play their way in from the outside: According to the prediction markets, the bubble currently looks like 7 teams — those with between 10% and 80% playoff odds — chasing just 3 spots, since everyone else (including Boise State, the clear favorite for the Group of Six automatic bid) sits at 83% or higher. And you could argue the bubble really starts below Wake Forest at 75%; by that definition, it’s 6 teams — Tennessee, BYU, Texas Tech, Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa — fighting for only 2 spots.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The Re-Rise of Teenagers in the NBA” by Chris Gunther

⚾ “Why the best center fielder doesn’t have to dive” by Zack Scott

🏀 “Me and Big Euro: Life on pro basketball’s bottom rung” by Coach Sharpe

💰 “Bron v. Bron Escalates” by Ben Horney

🏀 “Andrej Stojakovic demands your attention” by Tyler Lauletta

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (11/19)

🏈 Thursday Night Football: Colts at Texans

🏈 CFB: Rice at Temple

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Grizzlies

🏒 NHL: Canadiens at Hurricanes

⚽ MLS Wild Card: FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC 🚨

⚽ MLS Wild Card: Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC 🚨

🏀 CBB: Southern Utah at No. 7 Texas

⛳ Golf: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club - Saint Simons Island, GA (Round 1)

Friday (11/20)

🏈 CFB: No. 16 Oregon at Michigan State

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: No games.

⚽ Soccer: NWSL Championship Preview / International Window

🏀 CBB: No. 10 Illinois at East Illinois

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals (Semifinals / Group Stage Final Round)

⛳ Golf: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club - Saint Simons Island, GA (Round 2)

Saturday (11/21)

🏈 CFB: No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina

🏈 CFB: No. 2 Utah at TCU

🏈 CFB: No. 4 UCLA at Michigan

🏈 CFB: LSU at No. 9 Tennessee

🏀 NBA: Grizzlies at Timberwolves

🏒 NHL: Oilers at Hurricanes

⚽ NWSL Championship: Washington Spirit vs. KC Current 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Inter Miami CF at Columbus Crew 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: FC Dallas at Portland Timbers 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union 🚨

⚽ Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

🏀 CBB: No. 18 Michigan at Villanova

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals (Semifinals)

⛳ Golf: The RSM Classic (Round 3)

🥊 UFC: Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.