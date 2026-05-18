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Greetings as we start a brand-new week in sports, and hopefully it can live up to the loaded one we just completed this weekend. We got an NBA Game 7 (more on that below), a new PGA Champion (Aaron Rai) in golf, a Preakness winner (Napoleon Solo) on the track, a rivalry weekend in baseball — the Dodgers swept the Angels 31-3 😳 — a NASCAR All-Star Race winner (Denny Hamlin), and a few seconds of seeing Ronda Rousey fight again. But the next handful of days should be plenty exciting as well, with an NHL Game 7 (Canadiens-Sabres) tonight and the start of the NBA and NHL conference finals, leading up to Memorial Day weekend with the conclusion of the Premier League season and the Indy 500 next Sunday. Keeping all of that in mind, here’s what we’re watching today on the sports slate:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Spurs (32%) at Thunder (68%),* Game 1 - 8:30 p.m. (NBC)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Canadiens (49%) at Sabres (51%), Game 7 (Series tied 3-3) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

MLB:

⚾ Blue Jays (35%) at Yankees (65%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Brewers (40%) at Cubs (60%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (58%) at Padres (42%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

WNBA:

🏀 Mystics (36%) at Wings (64%) - 8 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 Sun (37%) at Fire (63%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

Soccer:

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal (89%) vs. Burnley (4%) - 3 p.m. (USA Network) - Arsenal are 82% to win the EPL over Man City (17%)

Tennis:

🎾 French Open, men’s and women’s qualifiers (main bracket begins May 24)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

And then there were four

We’ve said before that there’s nothing more exciting than Game 7 in the NBA or NHL playoffs, and Sunday’s do-or-die hoops clincher between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers promised to be a nail-biter between two rivals with massive chips on their shoulders. But the tone was set early when Donovan Mitchell banked in a half-court buzzer-beater to give Cleveland a 9-point lead after the first quarter. The Cavs would grow the lead to 17 at the half and 26 through three quarters, peaking at 35 in the fourth before finishing at 31, the eighth-biggest Game 7 blowout in NBA history and the third-biggest by a team on the road:

So now, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is eliminated from the bracket, leaving seed Nos. 3-4 (New York and Cleveland) to duke it out for a spot in the NBA Finals. Of course, on the other side of the bracket, the West went chalk, with No. 1 Oklahoma City barely breaking a sweat — they went a perfect 8-0 to get here, and will enter the conference finals on a full week of rest — and No. 2 San Antonio going 8-3 to meet them there.

What happens from here? The prediction markets see a tale of two fairly similar series, in terms of overall matchup odds, with both the Thunder and Knicks sitting as roughly 70-30 favorites to advance:

For OKC, their edge might be wider on the merits of their regular-season resume and status as defending champs, if not for two factors: Jalen Williams — arguably their second-best player (though Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell might disagree) — is coming back from a Grade 1 hamstring strain and may not be 100% himself, while San Antonio also commanded the teams’ head-to-head matchups (4-1, with a margin of +5.2 points per game) earlier in the year. Does that matter? Based on playoff history, it certainly could make this series closer than it appears on paper.

As for the Knicks, they have watched the East clear out in front of them, between the Pistons’ defeat and No. 2 seed Boston losing to Philly in round 1. They are easily the best Eastern Conference team remaining in the playoffs, and they’re facing a Cleveland squad they dispatched in five games back in the 2023 postseason. But New York also hasn’t made an NBA Finals since 1999 — and they’ll have to deal with the Cavs while Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are clicking.

For what it’s worth, the markets give a 51% chance of the finals matchup being Thunder-Knicks, with Spurs-Knicks (an NBA Cup final rematch) next highest at 23%. But there’s plenty of basketball left to be played before we can whittle this final four down to a final two.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Madrid’s Mbappé problem



The vibes around Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid could, um, be better right now. The star French forward made waves when, after coming off the bench last Thursday, he was asked whether his fitness level impacted coach Álvaro Arbeloa’s decision. “I’m doing great, 100%,” he said. “I didn’t play because the coach told me that, for him, I’m the fourth striker of the team.” Seeing as Mbappé is by far the highest-paid player on their roster, the comment did not exactly go over well with the team or its fans. But whatever is going on here, it doesn’t really look like decline: while Mbappé’s raw rates of goals plus assists per 90 minutes are down from his Paris Saint-Germain era, he is creating as many chances — through shooting and passing — as ever. (See below.) Instead, it seems that Mbappé is struggling to fit within the system of Arbeloa (who is probably not long for the team anyway) and being made a scapegoat for a Madrid season that will see them finish second in La Liga and fail to win a trophy for the first time in five years (and just the second time since 2010).

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏒 “What to Expect from Game 7’s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs: How Do Scoring and Power-Play Opportunities Change in the Final Game?” by Edward Egros

🏀 “The 2026 NBA Combine Week Recap” by Maxwell Baumbach

⚾ “Triples are still awesome but less frequent” by Mark Kolier

🏈 “Does the 2027 NFL Draft Class Live Up to the Hype?” by James Foster

🏈 “Who Actually Drafted Well? A History of NFL Draft Performance” by Robbie Marriage

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (5/19)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers at Knicks, East final Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No scheduled games

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Padres

🏀 WNBA: Mercury at Tempo

⚽ Premier League: Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Wednesday (5/20)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Thunder, West final Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Avalanche, West final Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

⚾ MLB: Brewers at Cubs

🏀 WNBA: Fire at Fever

⚽ Europa League Final: Freiburg vs. Aston Villa 🚨

Thursday (5/21)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers at Knicks, East final Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres/Canadiens at Hurricanes, East final Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

⚾ MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Liberty

⚽ Liga BBVA MX: Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM

⛳ Golf: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch - McKinney, TX)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.