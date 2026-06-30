What we might see when the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves meet next season. (Google Gemini)

If the NBA wasn’t already suffering from a Parity Panic before this month, the New York Knicks’ championship run sent teams into a full-blown tizzy.

Even in an era of unprecedented weirdness, New York was a notably strange champion — a team that happened to peak at the exact right time and, as neither a Superteam nor a teardown tank-job, was too organically assembled to be easily copied. Because of this, their title has become a kind of leaguewide Rorschach test, with every would-be contender looking at them and seeing whatever it already wanted to believe.

Combine a further kicking of the parity-era can down the road with the league’s looming dynastic dread — the market expects an OKC or San Antonio dynasty to start any season now — and you get an offseason full of teams trying to squeeze through a window that somehow looks both as wide-open as ever and on the verge of slamming shut for a long time. And it seems like it’s making everyone completely nuts.

Here’s my armchair-psychological read of which emotional response is driving the offseason’s biggest movers and shakers so far:

🏀 Miami Heat: Denial. The Heat responded to the Parity Era’s strangest run with a play right out of Pat Riley’s 2010s playbook: trading half their roster (and multiple unprotected first-round picks!) to the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, like the past half-decade of history never even happened. That goes both for the end of Milwaukee’s Giannis Era — which saw the team fail to escape Round 1 since 2023 despite Antetokounmpo being one of the NBA’s top players — and this recent era for the league in general.

Even as more and more evidence mounts that a singular talent like Giannis is not enough, with Superteams struggling to win at the same rate they usually do, the Heat have an extremely top-heavy roster that is banking almost entirely on a 32-year-old Giannis staying healthy (he missed 46 games last season), and that he + Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larsson, Davion Mitchell and (maybe) Norman Powell will be enough to compete for a championship before OKC or San Antonio take over permanently — or at least vie for the Eastern Conference crown.

It could work… if Giannis avoids injury and the league reverts to its old team-building rules again. But that’s a lot of faith to place in a seemingly outdated approach.

🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves: Desperation. The T-Wolves appear to be betting on talent, too, and counting on the fit and culture to figure things out for themselves. Days after the Giannis deal, Minnesota dealt Julius Randle to Brooklyn and cashed out Naz Reid and a ton of picks (including a first-rounder and multiple pick swaps) to get LaMelo Ball from the Hornets to play alongside Anthony Edwards in a revamped backcourt.

As Ethan Strauss wrote, the paradox of Ball is that he is simultaneously a supremely skilled player, an analytics-approved talent and a highly immature and unserious person. It’s not who you would normally bet the future of your franchise on, but Minnesota is desperate for something to keep the potential of the Ant Era fresh, after a couple of West Final bids that fell short and then a loss in the conference semis to the big, bad Spurs.

🏀 Charlotte Hornets: Detachment. For Charlotte’s part, they appear to be sitting out these “star wars” entirely, despite having last year’s best statistical rookie to build around in Kon Knueppel. The Hornets not only shipped away LaMelo, their second-best player by WAR (behind Knueppel) last season, but also Miles Bridges, who was tied with Brandon Miller and Moussa Diabaté as their third-best player.

Those aren’t necessarily the moves of a team gearing up to build off of their first brush with the playoffs since the Obama administration, but the Hornets seem content to sell volatile assets into a market full of teams desperate to buy them, exacting a Parity Panic tax even as it makes their own fans unhappy (or at least leaves them trying to rationalize it). That’s probably smart if you zoom out to the very big picture… except that picture also contains the Thunder and Spurs.

🏀 Boston Celtics: Ruthlessness. The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown soap opera could have an entire separate story devoted to it — which is why I appreciated that Ethan also dug into this one too, via the (baffling) secondhand comment that Bobby Marks was told that Brown “would be the seventh-best player on a team” according to the analytics. (He was a close third in WAR on a 56-win Celtics squad, so idk what team this unnamed analytics staffer works for.)

I have no clue what to make of that angle specifically, but it is true that Boston is shopping their MVP candidate from a year ago, in an attempt to sell high on what they think is his perceived value, and that feels downright ruthless. Brown has done everything the Celtics asked of him, and it would be tough to find a more consistent star over the past 6-7 years. He also showed up particularly big for them in the 2024 title run, winning Finals MVP. And yet, none of that matters when you are trying to maximize your title odds and chasing Antetokounmpo — which obviously failed — or the mythical “elite big man” of Brad Stevens’ dreams.

🏀 Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors: Nostalgia. Draymond Green declined his player option with the Warriors on Monday, which might ordinarily signal the end of an era for a team that was nearly as synonymous with Green’s historically unique brand of basketball genius as it was with the game-breaking shooting of Steph Curry. Except, this isn’t the end of an era at all — it might be the ultimate nostalgic bid to keep the previous era alive for one last gasp.

Green is expected to actually re-sign with Golden State, but his move reportedly clears the way for the Warriors to also pursue LeBron James and Anthony Davis for one final, historic championship run. If they can pull it off, the plan would involve Green spreading his money over more years to free cap space; a trade shipping Jimmy Butler (and picks) to Washington for Davis; and James signing via the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Outside of their successful Olympic partnership, the idea of longtime Finals rivals Curry and James playing together always felt like a pipe dream, but this might be the moment the ultimate nostalgia-trip for millennial hoops fans comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill produced another nugget around the Warriors’ 2019 Finals opponents — the Toronto Raptors and Kawhi Leonard, possibly reuniting. The L.A. Clippers are reportedly shopping Leonard to fully press reset on their largely failed (and scandal-ridden) era together, which opened the door for Toronto to re-emerge as a suitor despite Leonard rejecting them for L.A. seven years ago.

For a Raptors team that won 46 games a year ago, but exited the playoffs in Game 7 of Round 1, the idea of adding Kawhi — still one of the NBA’s most productive stars — is easy to understand. But both that version of the Raptors and the LeBron-Steph Warriors would also represent the delusion that the NBA hasn’t changed since 2019… and the years since have done nothing except scream that EVERYTHING has changed since then.

Maybe all of this will go down as part of the legacy of the Knicks’ title. They did not give the NBA a new championship blueprint as much as they further scrambled the league’s confidence in all the old ones. But in a sport where you still have to pick some path, everyone’s plan (and coping mechanism) is different. In the age of Parity Panic, it’s all about what you can talk yourself into believing — and for now at least, the title race remains just wide open enough to make almost anything sound reasonable.

Filed under: NBA