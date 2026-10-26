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Happy Monday — and happy Sports Equinox! Tonight gives us one of those rare sports-calendar pile-ups when literally every sport is happening at once: Game 3 of the World Series, a pivotal Game 5 in the WNBA Finals, the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry renewed on Monday Night Football, plus full NBA and NHL weeknight slates. We’ll look at the suddenly enormous stakes facing both Tampa Bay (in baseball) and Golden State (in women’s hoops) below, as both final series reach major turning points. And while all of that unfolds, we’re still recovering from a sports weekend that saw both the Chiefs and 49ers knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten, college football deliver another round of Top-10 chaos, a major goaltending trade on the ice, an unfortunate injury for the Thunder, and Kyle Larson and Kimi Antonelli move to the doorstep of racing championships. Here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

🎉 Happy Sports Equinox!

Football:

🏈 Monday Night Football: Cowboys (68%) at Eagles (32%) - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN / ABC)

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 15% to win NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 17% to win national title

MLB:

⚾🏆 World Series Game 3: Brewers (47%) at Rays (53%) - 8 p.m. (FOX)

⚾🏆 World Series title check-in: Brewers 83% to win

WNBA:

🏀🏆 WNBA Finals Game 5: Dream (48%) at Valkyries (52%) - 8 p.m. (Peacock / USA Network)

🏀🏆 WNBA title check-in: Dream 52% to win

NBA:

🏀 Timberwolves (40%) at Cavaliers (60%) - 7 p.m. (FanDuel Sports Network)

🏀 Suns (22%) at Thunder (78%) - 8 p.m. (KSBI / Local)

🏀 Warriors (28%) at Nuggets (72%) - 10 p.m. (NBCSN / Peacock)

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 23% to win

NHL:

🏒 Kings (44%) at Rangers (56%) - 7 p.m. (NHLN / MSG)

🏒 Maple Leafs (58%) at Flames (42%) - 8:30 p.m. (Sportsnet)

🏒 Red Wings (38%) at Oilers (62%) - 9:30 p.m. (Sportsnet)

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Avalanche 12% to win

Soccer:

⚽ La Liga: Osasuna (21%) at Sevilla (53%) - 4 p.m. (ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes)

⚽🏆 Champions League title check-in: FC Barcelona 22% to win

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 68% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League title check-in: SL Benfica 17% to win

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Nashville SC 20% to win MLS Cup

⚽🏆 NWSL title check-in: Washington/San Diego 22% to win

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Must-win Monday

It’s remarkable how quickly even a best-of-seven series can go from giddy pre-series anticipation or early-series momentum-building to stressful, pressure-packed ballgames with the season on the line.

Take the World Series: When we last spoke on Friday, the conversation was all about the excitement of Game 1, and the chess match between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays as mirror-image rivals in the Fall Classic. And the games actually have been close, with both being decided by 1 run apiece, just the 15th time that’s ever happened (and the first since 2011):

And that may be understating the drama, as both Games 1 and 2 came down to the final at-bat: Brewers closer Trevor Megill struck out Tampa Bay’s Jonny DeLuca to end Game 1 with the tying run stranded at third, after a replay-review reversed what appeared to be a game-ending double play beforehand. And Milwaukee’s postseason relief superstar Aaron Ashby got Rays slugger Yandy Díaz to strike out on an appealed check-swing for the final pitch of Game 2.

And yet, that unsurprising closeness stands in contrast with the stark reality facing Tampa Bay as they host Game 3 tonight: Regardless of how close the results were, teams leading 2-0 in the World Series have won 45 times in 55 tries, or 81.8% — and if Milwaukee wins again tonight, teams leading 3-0 are a perfect 25-0 in the Fall Classic all-time. That effectively makes tonight’s contest, with ALCS MVP Freddy Peralta taking the mound for Tampa Bay against Robert Gasser, a must-win if the Rays are hoping to make this series a long one in addition to a more-competitive-than-it-looks one.

(For what it’s worth, the market lists Tampa Bay as 54% favorites to win Game 3 at home, but Milwaukee as 83% favorites to win the series overall.)

And then there’s the WNBA Finals, which took another twist over the weekend as well. Just when it seemed like the Atlanta Dream had all the momentum after handing the Golden State Valkyries their worst back-to-back games of the entire season, Golden State struck back in Saturday’s Game 4 — evening the series at 2-2 with their stifling defense, holding the Dream to 33.3% shooting from the field, including a miserable 2-for-12 showing from Angel Reese (who was also held to single-digit rebounds for the first time all series).

To say that this changed the trajectory of the Finals would be an understatement. The Valkyries now return to the Chase Center in San Francisco, where they have a 17-5 record at home, and they have the opportunity to pull within a single win of the WNBA title in just their second year of existence. But Atlanta has played better in the series overall, with a +31 point differential in the 4 games (or +7.8 PPG).

Traders give Golden State a slim edge tonight, Atlanta a larger edge at home in Game 6, and a very slight 53-47 probability margin to the Dream to win the series overall — but all of that gets solidified from probability into reality starting tonight.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Opportunity Equi-nox

As mentioned above, today is a Sports Equinox — that moment on the calendar when each of the “Big Four” major North American men’s professional sports are active at the same time. In addition to the NBA and NHL regular seasons, we get Game 3 of the World Series and Monday Night Football — plus Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, thrown in just for fun. (Does a WNBA game trigger the Equinox? Not traditionally. But it’s a nice-to-have regardless.) Including today, there have been 33 of these things in history dating back to October 17, 1971 — but only 14 of those happened before 2015, meaning 58% of all Sports Equinoxes have happened in the past 11 years alone. There are a number of reasons for that, including expanded postseasons, COVID-era schedule weirdness and more NFL games on more nights, but regardless of the reason, tonight — the only possible Sports Equinox of 2026 — will maintain a 12-year streak of at least one happening, in contrast with the streak of zero Equinoxes at all from 1986-2000.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Uh Oh-and-Three: The Knicks still have not won a game.” by Jonathan Macri

🏀 “The new Indiana Fever front office must build a winner around Caitlin Clark — and fast” by Katie McInerney

🌍 “The Week in International Sport: a lull in the international sporting calendar and Grace Nweke” by Ben Wylie

🏈 “Dennis Northcutt and the Greatest WR4 Season in History” by Robbie Marriage

⚾ “Why Strat-O-Matic Turned Pete Rose Into a Slugger” by Daniel Evensen

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (10/27)

🏈 CFB: Delaware at Western Kentucky

⚾🏆 World Series: Brewers at Rays, Game 4 🚨

🏀🏆 WNBA Playoffs: No games. (Off-day)

🏀 NBA: Trail Blazers at Lakers

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Hurricanes

⚽ DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday (10/28)

🏈 CFB: Jacksonville State at New Mexico State

⚾🏆 World Series: Brewers at Rays, Game 5 (if necessary) 🚨

🏀🏆 WNBA Finals: No games. (Off-day)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Mavericks

🏒 NHL: Devils at Avalanche

⚽ Carabao Cup: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City

Thursday (10/29)

🏈 Thursday Night Football: Panthers at Packers

⚾🏆 World Series: No games. (Game 6 set for Friday)

🏀🏆 WNBA Finals: Valkyries at Dream, Game 6 🚨

🏀 NBA: Cavaliers at Hawks

🏒 NHL: Blackhawks at Red Wings

⚽ Soccer: Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.