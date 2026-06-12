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Happy Friday, and welcome to the end of another milestone week on 2026’s sports calendar. This week marked the beginning of the World Cup — Mexico took down South Africa (whose entire team was sent off, it felt like) and Korea came back on Czechia to open the action. But it also marks the beginning of the end for both the NBA and NHL seasons, as both the New York Knicks and Carolina Hurricanes pulled within a win of their respective sports’ championships. We’ll have more on those finals pictures below, plus a fun cross-sport look at how different comebacks compare on the scoreboard. In the meantime, here’s what’s going on in a packed weekend of action:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Friday (6/12)

⚽ World Cup: Canada (55%) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (20%)* - 3 p.m. (FS1/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: US (50%) vs. Paraguay (24%) - 9 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

🏆 World Cup odds: Spain 23% to win

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Yankees (50%) at Blue Jays (50%) - 6:37 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Phillies (30%) at Brewers (70%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏆 MLB championship check-in: Dodgers 30% to win World Series

⚾ NCAA College World Series: West Virginia (69%) vs. Troy (31%) - 2 p.m. (ESPN)

⚾ NCAA College World Series: North Carolina (56%) vs. Ole Miss (44%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏆 NCAA championship check-in: UGA/Texas 24% to win CWS

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries (80%) at Storm (20%) - 10 p.m. (ION)

🏆 WNBA championship check-in: Lynx 28% to win WNBA title

⛳ Golf: RBC Canadian Open - Brooks Koepka 18% to win

Saturday (6/13)

⚽ World Cup: Qatar (7%) vs. Switzerland (81%) - 3 p.m. (FS1/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Brazil (61%) vs. Morocco (19%) - 6 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Haiti (17%) vs. Scotland (62%) - 9 p.m. (FS1/Tele/Peacock)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs (65%) at Knicks (35%), NBA Finals Game 5 (NYK leads 3-1) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC) - NYK 80% to win series 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Yankees (54%) at Blue Jays (46%) - 3:07 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Phillies (44%) at Brewers (56%) - 7:10 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ NCAA College World Series: Alabama (49%) vs. Oklahoma (51%) - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

⚾ NCAA College World Series: Georgia (47%) vs. Texas (53%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 WNBA: Lynx (42%) at Aces (58%) - 8 p.m. (NBA TV) → Possible WNBA Finals preview!

⛳ Golf: RBC Canadian Open

🥊 Boxing: Antonio Vargas vs. Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, WBA Bantamweight Title - 8 p.m. (DAZN)

Sunday (6/14)

⚽ World Cup: Germany (95%) vs. Curaçao (3%) - 1 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Netherlands (50%) vs. Japan (26%) - 4 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Ivory Coast (26%) vs. Ecuador (41%) - 7 p.m. (FS1/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Sweden (53%) vs. Tunisia (22%) - 10 p.m. (FS1/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Australia (19%) vs. Türkiye (58%) - 12 a.m. Monday (FS1/Tele/Peacock)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes (52%) at Golden Knights (48%), Stanley Cup Final Game 6 (CAR leads 3-2) - 8 p.m. (ABC) - CAR 79% to win series 🚨

⚾ MLB: Yankees (57%) at Blue Jays (43%) - 1:37 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers (58%) at White Sox (42%) - 2:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ NCAA: College World Series Round 2 🚨

🏀 WNBA: Mystics at Liberty - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

⛳ Golf: RBC Canadian Open

🏁 F1: MSC Cruises Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli 48% to win - 9 a.m. (ESPN)

🏁 NASCAR: The Great American Getaway 400 (Pocono Raceway), Denny Hamlin 31% to win - 3 p.m. (USA Network)

🥊 UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria (80%) vs. Justin Gaethje (20%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN+ PPV)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

One sport enters, two sports leave?

As we alluded to above, it’s a bittersweet moment on the sports calendar right now. The World Cup has officially entered the picture, where it will remain squarely as the center of sports attention until the final on July 19. So if you’re anything like me, get ready to have random soccer matches on in the background (or foreground) at all hours of the day, and night, for the next five weeks.

But we’re not quite done with hockey or men’s hoops yet. While the Knicks and Hurricanes are each just one win away from ending each sport’s season, we are guaranteed at least one more NBA game Saturday night — and possibly two additional ones (!) on Tuesday and next Friday, if things go to seven games (God help Knicks fans if that happens) — plus at least one more NHL game Sunday, with a possible Game 7 added on Wednesday if Vegas wins Sunday night.

What are the chances of any of that happening? Based on the prediction market odds, here’s a comparison between the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals — with the current leader’s chance to win outright, as well as the odds of the series reaching certain amounts of additional games:

The good news for Knicks and/or Hurricanes fans is that both teams have around 80% odds of winning the series overall. But there is also a substantial chance that more games will be required to make that happen.

In the NHL, the Canes have a 51% chance to win again Sunday and bring the hockey season to a close before the weekend is over. But that means there’s also a 49% chance a Game 7 happens next week, even though Carolina would be favored to win it over the Golden Knights.

For the NBA, things are even more complicated. As much of a high as New Yorkers are riding right now, it is fairly likely that the Spurs will win Game 5 at home on Saturday, forcing a Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The good news for the Knicks is that the odds are solid they can win at least one of those two games and not need a Game 7 — and in fact, across the various parallel universes where NY wins the title, almost all of them involve the series ending before a seventh game.

(The bad news is that if a Game 7 does need to be played a week from tonight, the Knicks probably aren’t winning the championship. 😬)

Either way, we still have a bit of overlap left between the outgoing seasons and the incoming World Cup — to say nothing of MLB and the WNBA, which have been here all along 👋 — as the sports summer gets into full swing.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Comeback comparisons



It’s been a few days, but the sports world is still buzzing about that 29-point NBA Finals comeback by the Knicks — and with the World Cup starting up, it’s natural to wonder what the equivalent of that would be in soccer (or any other sport). The good news is that we can tap into some research I did a while ago, comparing equivalent scoring margins across sports based on the standard deviations of scores. Using that, a 29-point NBA comeback would be the same as a 4- or 5-goal comeback in soccer, 24 points in college hoops, a 33- or 34-point comeback in the NFL — coincidentally, the record is exactly 33 points — or 38 to 39 points in college football. So South Korea turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win over Czechia last night was the equivalent of turning a 7-point deficit into a 7-point win in the NBA:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The Lynx Lost Their MVP. Somehow, They Got Better.” by me

🏁 “Denny Hamlin is doing the right thing by retiring next year” by Nate Ryan

🏈 “Texas Tech doubles down: Thoughts on a dark week for college sports” by Nicole Auerbach

⚾ “Messing around with WAR Variants” by ritmica

🎾 “Post Grand Slam Tournament Fatigue” by Andrea Petkovic

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (6/15)

⚽ World Cup: Spain vs. Cape Verde / Belgium vs. Egypt / Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay / Iran vs. New Zealand

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Rays at Dodgers

⚾ NCAA: College World Series

🏀 WNBA: Aces at Wings

Tuesday (6/16)

⚽ World Cup: France vs. Senegal / Iraq vs. Norway / Argentina vs. Algeria

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Knicks, NBA Finals Game 6 (if necessary) 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Guardians at Brewers

⚾ NCAA: College World Series

🏀 WNBA: Tempo at Fever

Wednesday (6/17)

⚽ World Cup: Austria vs. Jordan / Portugal vs. DR Congo / England vs. Croatia / Ghana vs. Panama / Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Stanley Cup Final Game 7 (if necessary) 🚨

⚾ MLB: White Sox at Yankees

⚾ NCAA: College World Series

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Valkyries

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.