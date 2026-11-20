Dusty Baker of the San Francisco Giants looks on against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on April 29, 1997 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

With Cooperstown set to vote on Dec. 6 for Dusty Baker and other candidates on the Hall of Fame contemporary ballot, I figured I’d revisit and update some of the previous pieces I wrote about Baker as an all-time great manager.

Early next month, Dusty Baker will need 12 votes from the 16 members of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He’s one of four managers on the ballot for the Class of 2027, alongside Bruce Bochy, Joe Maddon and Lou Piniella. That’s an impressive group! But if I had a vote, Baker would get it — for the same reasons I’d have voted for him before he won his first (and only) World Series with the Astros in 2022.

Earlier that season, when Baker won his 2,000th game as a manager, I wrote that he already belonged in Cooperstown:

He’d come within a game of winning it all with the Giants in 2002 and within two games with the Astros in 2021. He also had plenty more teams who either went to the League Championship Series or lost a do-or-die Division Series contest. After that many brushes with a title, it was fair to wonder whether Baker would ever get a ring as a manager. But one thing I kept coming back to was how often he even gave his teams the chance to win one in the first place.

In his managerial career, Baker finished with 2,183 wins, which ranks No. 8 all-time, and he made 13 playoff appearances in 26 seasons. He won three Manager of the Year awards, reaching the World Series with teams in both leagues. Perhaps most impressively, he’s still the only manager to take FIVE different franchises to the postseason — and each of those clubs hired him to solve a different problem.

Take the 1993 Giants: They’d nearly moved to Florida the previous year, but that was before new ownership kept them in San Francisco and made a huge splash in signing Barry Bonds. Baker, their hitting coach, took over a 72-win team and turned its newfound spotlight into a fresh start: the Giants won 103 games in his first year (even if they still missed the playoffs because the on-fire Braves won 104).

A decade later, the Cubs hired Baker — fresh off a pennant in S.F. — and gave him a 67-win club… with a young rotation led by Kerry Wood and Mark Prior. He took them to 88 wins and came within five outs of the World Series. In Cincinnati, Baker inherited a club coming off seven straight losing seasons, but with an emerging lineup core featuring Brandon Phillips, Joey Votto, Edwin Encarnación and Jay Bruce (plus Edinson Vólquez and Johnny Cueto on the bump). They made the playoffs within three years.

In Washington, an underachieving team that had fallen to 83 wins needed Baker’s leadership to get the most out of stars like Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer, and they took two straight NL East titles with him in the dugout. And in Houston, a scandal-ridden team needed his stability to salvage the potential of their golden era — and Baker delivered a World Series title, finally becoming the championship manager he had spent so long trying to be.

Across all five jobs, Baker’s teams posted an average of 10 more wins in his first 162 games than in the 162 before he took over. They were still 8.4 wins ahead of that same baseline over their next 162, and all four of the clubs who’d immediately improved stayed ahead. Houston was the exception in both windows; the Astros went from 107 wins before Baker to 91 in his first 162 games, which included the COVID-shortened 2020 season, though they climbed back to 99 in the next 162.

And that chart doesn’t even do justice to what might be Baker’s masterclass: his time with the Cincinnati Reds, where the biggest improvements happened after his first two years. As I noted in my original piece on Baker, the Reds had a 509-463 record (or 84.8 wins per 162) during his six seasons at the team’s helm, making the playoffs three times (50 percent). In the 13 years since, they’ve gone 911-1,093 (73.6 wins/162) with two postseason appearances (15 percent) and in the 13 years before he arrived, they went 1,014-1,075 (78.6 wins/162) with just a single playoff bid (8 percent).

So for at least the past three decades straight, Baker’s tenure in the Queen City was an oasis of sustained success in what has otherwise been a baseball desert.

As I wrote in my story celebrating the life and career of longtime Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox back in May — or my similar tribute to Davey Johnson, or this earlier piece about Buck Showalter — some managers just have a knack for wringing the most results out of the talent they have. And when I looked at those who’d exceeded the expectations set by their teams’ Elo ratings the most, Baker was squarely in that same managerial milieu:

The common criticism of Baker during his managerial career was that his old-school approach to strategy — including a fondness for bunting and stealing bases, and especially an infamous propensity for pushing starting pitchers too deep into games — often flew in the face of modern sabermetric thinking. And that wasn’t an unfair charge to levy against his handling of young starters. (Wood and Prior must be mentioned in any assessment of Baker’s career.) But I also noted previously that Baker wasn’t so set in his ways that he didn’t evolve with the game writ large, which went for both his use of tactical moves…

…and even his willingness to ask starters to throw a ton of pitches, a habit he had largely broken — at least, by his 1990s/2000s standards — later in his career, along with the rest of MLB:

No, Baker still wasn’t always the most analytics-driven of MLB skippers, and plenty of the criticism he received over the years was justified. But he adapted to a changing game while continuing to do probably the main thing you want out of a manager: Getting the most out of his teams overall. From San Francisco to Chicago, to Cincinnati, Washington and Houston, Baker’s circumstances changed, his personnel changed, and even the sport itself changed. But his ability to win, for the most part, didn’t.

When the Astros finally won the World Series in 2022, one of the most memorable moments was watching Baker’s players mob him in the dugout, chanting his name as he celebrated the championship that had eluded him for decades:

It was a fitting culmination of one of baseball’s great managerial careers — though, again, I still don’t think Baker needed a ring to validate his greatness. It was just the cherry on top of a Hall of Fame résumé that was already complete.

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