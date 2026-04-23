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Hello! And here’s wishing you a wonderful Thursday. After highlighting the early first-round chaos in the NBA and NHL the other day, last night brought us some relative normalcy in the NBA — where the Detroit Pistons struck back and evened their series with the Orlando Magic, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 2-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns. (The biggest news there might be another injury to OKC’s Jalen Williams, which needs monitoring because of his importance to their title chances.) But in the NHL, more wildness was on the menu: the underdog Philadelphia Flyers took a commanding 3-0 lead over the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, the Anaheim Ducks upset the Edmonton Oilers to tie their series 1-1, and the Dallas Stars survived a back-and-forth double-overtime game to take a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Wild. There’s probably more where that came from tonight, with six Game 3s on tap across both leagues — even as our attention will also be diverted to the NFL draft.

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NFL:

🏈 NFL Draft, Round 1 - 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN/NFLN)

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Knicks (52%) at Hawks (48%),* Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Cavs (59%) at Raptors (41%), Game 3 (CLE leads 2-0) - 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Nuggets (55%) at T-Wolves (45%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 9:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Sabres (49%) at Bruins (51%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 7 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Hurricanes (48%) at Senators (52%), Game 3 (CAR leads 2-0) - 7:30 p.m. (TBS)

🏒 Avalanche (61%) at Kings (39%), Game 3 (COL leads 2-0) - 10 p.m. (TNT)

MLB:

⚾ Braves (56%) at Nationals (44%) - 1:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (54%) at Cubs (46%) - 2:20 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Yankees (58%) at Red Sox (42%) - 6:10 p.m. (FS1)

Soccer:

⚽ La Liga: Levante (40%) vs. Sevilla (32%) - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

⚽ La Liga: Rayo Vallecano (46%) vs. Espanyol (26%) - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Golf:

⛳ Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Brooks Koepka/Shane Lowry 9% to win)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Feeling a draft

Despite all of the actual action happening on the field/court/ice tonight — much of it literally in the playoffs — the biggest sports draw of the night figures to be… a guy at a podium calling out a list of names.

Yes, it’s time for the NFL draft, an annual staple of the football calendar where the next generation of stars (and busts) officially make their way into the league. I joked above, but draft day — well, now it’s three days — is the most significant milestone of the NFL offseason. Not only will some of the selections teams make tonight shape the future of their franchise for years to come, but they will also lead to a bunch of other decisions: trading picks and veteran players alike, often in real time, and even changing roster strategies based directly on what unfolds at the podium.

So, what should you watch for tonight? Here are the biggest questions — and market storylines — to keep an eye on:

🏈 How many quarterbacks will go early? The slam-dunk no-brainer at No. 1 overall is Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who has a more than 99% chance of going to the Las Vegas Raiders as the top choice. But unlike other recent drafts, where teams absolutely went nuts with QBs early, this year’s draft has a bit of a question over who will be the next QB drafted — Alabama’s Ty Simpson is the heavy favorite — and especially where he’ll be drafted, as it’s no sure thing he’ll go in round 1 and there’s even less certainty over which team will take him. Either way, the market thinks it’s unlikely more than two QBs go in the first round, which would join last year and 2022 as the oddball draft classes of recent history.

🏈 Bailey or Reese at No. 2? While Mendoza is effectively a lock to go first, it’s almost literally a coin flip as to who goes next to the New York Jets at No. 2 — whether that distinction belongs to Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese or Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Bailey is unlikely to fall outside the top 3 either way, though the markets think Reese is less of a sure thing for that range — even if they are more sure he’ll be in the top 5.

🏈 Showing some Love for an RB? Running backs have had it tough in the NFL recently, with their salaries and draft positioning taking big hits since their heyday in an earlier, less passing-focused era of the game. But Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love is destined to be the first RB off the board this year, and he has an 80% chance to go in the top 5, which would make him the first RB taken that high since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 to the Giants in 2018.

🏈 Which “prospect factory” will win the draft? As much as it involves individual players, the draft is also a showcase for powerhouse college football programs and their ability to reliably create a pipeline from prospects to the pro ranks. The prediction markets think Ohio State is primed for a big few days in that regard, with a 78% chance of having the most players drafted in the first three rounds, followed by Miami and Texas.

🏈 Who will be first at some of the other positions? As mentioned earlier, some players are practically guaranteed to be the first taken at their position — Mendoza, Love, etc. But other positions are a lot less certain. For wide receivers, for instance, it’s nearly 50-50 whether Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate will go highest. The same goes for the offensive line, where Spencer Fano is the favorite over Francis Mauigoa, but not by much. And for defensive tackles, the market doesn’t seem very sure whether Peter Woods or Kayden McDonald will hear their name called first.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

One streak ends, another grows



It’s no secret that the New York Mets are off to a slow start this season — and that they’ll need one of their patented miraculous, fast-food-mascot-powered midseason turnarounds to make a run at the playoffs. They did finally end their 12-game losing streak Wednesday night, however, which is more than you can say for the rival Philadelphia Phillies, which dropped an eighth straight game of their own last night. This bizarre race to the bottom is the opposite of the National League East race we thought we’d get from Philly and NY — and it’s left the Atlanta Braves picking up the pieces as sizable division favorites, whether you look at the stats or the prediction markets.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Not All Rich MLB Ballclubs are Created Equal” by Edward Egros

🏈 “The NFL Draft and the Portal Problem” by Chris Gallo

🏀 “Nielsen’s Magic Trick and the NBA’s Same Old Story” by Ethan Strauss

🏁 “Tyler Reddick won’t stop winning — so let’s update his season projection” by me

⚾ “Shock and Aww, Shucks: Pitcher Slugging Fortunes and In-Zone Whiff Misfortunes” by Michael Cecchini

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (4/24)

🏈 NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Sixers, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Rockets, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Trail Blazers, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Mammoth, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Oilers at Ducks, Game 3

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Braves

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Dodgers

⚽ Premier League: Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest

⚽ NWSL: Louisville vs. Orlando

⚽ NWSL: Washington vs. KC Current

⛳ Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Saturday (4/25)

🏈 NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons at Magic, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Suns, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Hawks, Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at T-Wolves, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Senators, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Stars at Wild, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Penguins at Flyers, Game 4

⚾ MLB: D-Backs at Padres (Mexico City Series)

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Braves

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Cubs

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal vs. Newcastle

⚽ Premier League: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

⚽ MLS: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution

⛳ Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal

Sunday (4/26)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers at Raptors, Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Trail Blazers, Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics at 76ers, Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Rockets, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres at Bruins, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche at Kings, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Oilers at Ducks, Game 4

⚾ MLB: Padres at D-Backs (Mexico City Series)

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Dodgers

⚽ FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Leeds United

⛳ Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

🏁 NASCAR: Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.