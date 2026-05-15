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Happy Thursday! We’re all still recovering this morning from a dramatic night of playoff action on the hardwood and the ice: the Cleveland Cavaliers erased a double-digit road deficit against the Detroit Pistons to claim a pivotal Game 5 win in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from down 3-0 early to force OT against the Minnesota Wild, eventually scoring the winner on defenseman Brett Kulak’s first goal since January. While the Cavs’ win sets up an elimination Game 6 for Detroit Friday night in Cleveland, with a spot in the Eastern Conference final against the Knicks on the line, the Avalanche are on their way to the West final with the victory. There, they’ll await the Golden Knights-Ducks series winner, which could be decided tonight. Along with that game, here’s what else we’re eyeing in sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 No games

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Canadiens (48%) at Sabres (52%),* Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) - 7 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Golden Knights (51%) at Ducks (49%), Game 6 (VGK leads 3-2) - 9:30 p.m. (TNT) 🚨

MLB:

⚾ Padres (41%) at Brewers (59%) - 1:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (50%) at Red Sox (50%) - 6:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (40%) at Braves (60%) - 7:15 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Giants (38%) at Dodgers (62%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB Network)

WNBA:

🏀 Lynx (39%) at Wings (61%) - 8 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Liberty (83%) at Fire (17%) - 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Soccer:

⚽ LALIGA: Real Madrid (79%) vs. Real Oviedo (9%) - 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Golf:

⛳ PGA Championship (Aronimink Golf Club - Newtown Square, PA), Scottie Scheffler 17% to win

NFL:

🏈 2026 schedule release - 8 p.m. (NFL Network/ESPN2)

Tennis:

🎾 Italian Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 90% to win) and women’s (Iga Świątek 55% to win) singles

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Predictions are hard, especially about the future

As part of the NFL’s unending capacity to turn the most mundane administrative activities into televised content, the league’s annual schedule release extravaganza is tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network and ESPN2. In it, every matchup across all 18 weeks of the 2026 NFL season will be revealed, meaning you will know exactly to whom the Jets will lose in, say, Week 13.

As part of this, we will surely hear about strength-of-schedule rankings — which teams are projected to face the easiest or toughest schedules in 2026, based on the average winning percentages of their opponents last season. The only problem there? Those calculations bear almost no resemblance to who will actually face the toughest schedules in reality.

Since the 2000 NFL season, the correlation between a team’s projected and actual opponent winning percentages is only 0.195, meaning there is only a slight positive relationship at best:

Sometimes, teams with bad projected schedules do end up facing weak opponents — like the 2025 New England Patriots, whose average opponent winning percentage of 0.391 actually ended up being even worse than the 0.429 mark they projected to have on paper. But other times, these calculations can lead you astray: the 2025 Bears’ predicted 0.571 opponent winning percentage ended up being a lot softer (0.458) in reality, while the 2025 Titans’ 0.450 projected strength of schedule turned into 0.574 when the games were actually played.

We can improve these rankings some by looking at more predictive measures. Pro-Football-Reference’s Simple Rating System is essentially a team’s schedule-adjusted points-per-game margin, and thus contains more signal in small samples than simple winning percentages. So it’s not surprising that the correlation between a team’s projected schedule strength (using opponent SRS from last year) and actual average opponent SRS is much higher, at 0.410:

That’s still not exactly a close relationship, though. (It means only 17% of the variation in team SRS schedule strength is explained by how good a team’s opponents were last year.) We can improve on things slightly more still if we use projected SRS ratings that take a longer view across multiple seasons, or use Vegas over/unders, as Warren Sharp does here. (Or, since this is a prediction market newsletter, maybe check out those. 😉)

But the take-home point is that a lot of the pomp and circumstance around the schedule drop will be useless noise — because the league everyone is reacting to tonight will not be the league we’re watching in January.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Everybody’s major



The PGA Championship tees off today from Aronimink Golf Club just west of Philadelphia — and as usual for a Grand Slam event, Scottie Scheffler is your favorite, with a 17% chance to win his fifth career major title. But Scheffler should beware: the PGA, which otherwise has struggled to carve out an identity relative to the other majors (Masters = Augusta; British Open = historic links; US Open = sadism), may be hiding its true nature in plain sight as the major anyone can win. Since the Masters started in 1934, the PGA has produced first-time major winners at the highest rate of any major, while only 61.5% of its champions have been players who either already were — or eventually became — multi-time major winners, the lowest share of the four majors. That means the Wanamaker Trophy could just as easily end up in unfamiliar hands as it could land in Scheffler’s trophy case this year.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The Pathway to MVP” by Sophia Prieto

🏒 “How the Carolina Hurricanes are still undefeated in the playoffs” by Brendan Farrell

⚾ “The Baby Mets” by Jeffrey Bellone

🏒 “Unethical or Just Business? The NHL’s Brutal Coaching Carousel” by Jim Parsons

💰 “Buying vs. Building in Sports” by Andrew Petcash

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (5/15)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons at Cavs, Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at T-Wolves, Game 6 (SAS leads 3-2)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche at Wild, Game 6 (if necessary)

⚾ MLB: Royals at Cardinals

⚾ MLB: Padres at Mariners

🏀 WNBA: Mystics at Fever

⚽ Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

⛳ Golf: PGA Championship

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open, men’s semifinals

Saturday (5/16)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres at Canadiens, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks at Golden Knights, Game 7 (if necessary)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Mets

🏀 WNBA: No games

⚽ FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

⛳ Golf: PGA Championship

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open, women’s final

Sunday (5/17)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs at Pistons, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: T-Wolves at Spurs, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Cubs at White Sox

🏀 WNBA: Storm at Fever

🏀 WNBA: Aces at Dream

⚽ Premier League: Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

⛳ Golf: PGA Championship

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open, men’s final

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.