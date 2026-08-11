(Left to Right) Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, and Michael Finley of the Dallas Mavericks celebrate in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2003 NBA Playoffs. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Don Nelson, the Hall of Fame coach who died Sunday at age 86, was many things — a five-time NBA champion as a player with the Boston Celtics, as well as the second-winningest coach in league history (behind only Gregg Popovich). But one thing he wasn’t was conventional.

“Nellie” was basketball’s ultimate mad scientist. Despite coming up in a league dominated by traditional point guards and low-post big men, Nelson the coach chose instead to build his teams around point-forwards and jump-shooting German 7-footers — forever changing how the game was played in the process.

In the wake of the news, my fellow Substacker Marc Stein wrote an excellent tribute to Nelson’s incredible basketball life, capturing the personal side of a legend who never stopped breaking the mold. (Up to and including his final act growing cannabis in Hawaii.) I’d encourage everyone to read it here:

I couldn’t hope to capture the totality of Nelson’s career half as well as Marc does — but I did want to dwell for a moment on one of the many chapters in Nelson’s NBA coaching journey that embodied his genius as much as any: When he helped craft the literal greatest offense in league history.