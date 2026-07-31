Future teammates LeBron James and Jaylen Brown look on during the second half of their game at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

(Pre-emptive note: Apologies if it feels like I have turned this newsletter into a WIP show this week, LOL. We will surely get to other cities’ melodramas soon enough.)

Call me sentimental, but LeBron James’ move to the Philadelphia 76ers a week ago is taking me back in time, to a moment when all the weird basketball experiments of our collective fever dreams hadn’t actually happened in real-life yet — no Wade-James-Bosh Big Three in Miami, no Kevin Durant experiment in Golden State, none of the more recent flops of the Superteam genre, nothing like that.

The most we could have pointed to back then was maybe the 2003-04 Lakers, who lost the Finals to Detroit with Kobe/Shaq joined by Gary Payton and Karl Malone, or the 2007-08 Celtics, who beat a very different version of the Lakers for the NBA title with Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce. But such inorganic star-mashups were mostly quite rare in hoops history — making projections for those combos the realm of speculation, NBA 2K simulation or historical scrounging.

In the latter category, I can remember doing a series of posts for the Basketball-Reference Blog (RIP) in the summer of 2010 around what happened when multiple high-usage players teamed up, and further, when multiple wings who like to drive to the basket a lot came together. And later, after KD went to the Warriors, I looked into the phenomenon of diminishing returns for on-paper Superteams. So I had a jolt of nostalgia when I heard some of my favorite sports-analytics minds on Wharton Moneyball (including the great Dean Oliver), working through those same questions about the 2026-27 Sixers:

The main paradox, as is so often the case with these kinds of teams, involves how much of basketball “talent” — whatever that even means — gets wasted when great players play together, since so much of what we consider greatness in this sport is measured by what a player can do with the ball in his hands.