Happy Friday! We've made it to the end of another sports week, which means we're halfway done with the two-week lull between the NFL's Conference Championships and the Super Bowl. But then again, it's not really a lull: there has been a lot of action to fill the space, including some absolutely awesome tennis at the Australian Open (more on that below) and a weekend slate jam-packed with events ranging from college hoops — check out the number of ranked matchups in women's basketball on Sunday alone — to combat sports, and everything in between. With all of that in mind, here are the headline items we'll be watching this weekend:

Friday (1/30)

🏀 NBA: Clippers (66%) at Nuggets (34%)* - 9 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Cavs (62%) at Suns (38%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Pistons (43%) at Warriors (57%) - 10 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Blue Jackets (59%) at Blackhawks (41%) - 8:30 p.m. (yep, that’s your one NHL game of the day)

🏀 MBB: Michigan (52%) at Michigan State (48%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Vanderbilt (65%) at Ole Miss (35%) - 3 p.m.

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open, women’s final: Aryna Sabalenka (61%) vs. Elena Rybakina (39%) - 3:30 a.m. Saturday

⛳ Golf: Farmers Insurance Open (Justin Rose 17% to win)

Saturday (1/31)

🏀 NBA: Spurs (62%) at Hornets (38%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (72%) at Grizzlies (28%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Mavs (26%) at Rockets (74%) - 8:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (58%) at Red Wings (42%) - 1 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Jets (40%) at Panthers (60%) - 4 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Stars (49%) at Mammoth (51%) - 9 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Wild (46%) at Oilers (54%) - 10 p.m.

🏀 MBB: BYU (38%) at Kansas (62%) - 4:30 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Oregon (18%) at Maryland (82%) - 5 p.m.

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open, men’s final: Carlos Alcaraz (74%) vs. Novak Djokovic (26%) - 3:30 a.m. Sunday

⛳ Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

🥊 UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski (58%) vs. Diego Lopes (42%) - 9 p.m.

🥊 Boxing: Teofimo Lopez Jr. (28%) vs. Shakur Stevenson (72%) - 10:30 p.m. (WBO junior welterweight title)

Sunday (2/1)

🏀 NBA: Magic (39%) at Spurs (61%) - 4 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Lakers (39%) at Knicks (61%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Thunder (74%) at Nuggets (26%) - 9:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Kings (36%) at Hurricanes (64%) - 3 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Bruins (38%) at Lightning (62%) - 6:30 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Alabama (41%) at Florida (59%) - 1 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Illinois (50%) at Nebraska (50%) - 4 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Tennessee (10%) at UConn (90%) - 12 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Alabama (18%) at LSU (82%) - 12 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Baylor (67%) at West Virginia (33%) - 1 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Oklahoma (17%) at Texas (83%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Iowa (14%) at UCLA (86%) - 4 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Aston Villa (48%) vs. Brentford (26%) - 9 a.m.

⚽ EPL: Manchester United (62%) vs. Fulham (19%) - 9 a.m.

⛳ Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

All listed times are Eastern.

The GOAT is not out to pasture

For all the talk about chalk at the Australian Open, with each of the top 4 seeds in the men’s draw advancing to the semifinals, the reward was unbelievable overnight Thursday into Friday morning. In the earlier of the two matches, Carlos Alcaraz overcame cramping and an upset-minded Alexander Zverev to survive a grueling 5 hour, 27 minute-long match and advance to the final… and that may not have even been the most dramatic of the two semis.

That’s because the later matchup saw Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner also go the full five sets over the course of their own marathon battle, which lasted past 1:30 a.m. local time in Melbourne. Sinner, the heavy pre-match favorite in the prediction markets at 91%, seemed like he would take care of business when he led two sets to one with Djokovic seemingly ailing at mid-match, but the 24-time Grand Slam winner battled back against Sinner, the young star 14 years his junior who’d previously beaten the Djoker in each of their previous five head-to-heads and was the two-time defending Aussie Open champ.

With the huge upset win, Djokovic put himself in a position to win his 25th career Slam, which would break his tie with Margaret Court (at 24 apiece) for the most titles by any player, male or female, in tennis history. It also threw the prediction markets into disarray — with Sinner’s chances spiking to around 80% when it seemed like Alcaraz might be upset by Zverev, and then falling in real time as not only Alcaraz survived, but Djokovic applied more and more pressure, eventually sending Sinner’s odds tumbling to 0%:

That now leaves just two men — Alcaraz and Djokovic — and two women — Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina — in the mix for the first Grand Slam titles of 2026. Sabalenka is roughly a 60-40 favorite on her side of things, while Alcaraz is closer to 70-30 or 75-25 to beat Djokovic. But if those matches are anything like what we just saw, expect the odds to jump around all over the place.

LeBron (maybe?) says goodbye to Cleveland



As LeBron James plays this, his 23rd NBA season at age 41, every trip to a given city holds the possibility of being the last in his long and illustrious career. And some cities hold more significance than others: such was the case Thursday, when James made what might have been his last-ever visit to his original home base of Cleveland. While LeBron has had better nights on the court — he scored just 11 points in a 30-point blowout loss for the Lakers — he was treated to a video commemoration of his Cavs career, and clearly felt the weight of what the game might mean.

“I’m just trying to take everything in, not take the moments for granted,” James said afterward. “Because it could be [my last season]. I obviously haven’t made a decision on the future, but it very well could be.”

If so, James has put on some of his best shows for Cleveland — not just as a player with the Cavaliers, but also whenever he faced them as an opponent. Among all of his career teams (the Cavs, Heat, and Lakers), Cleveland is the opponent against which LeBron posted the best average Game Score in his career:

Next on deck…

Monday (2/2)

🏀 NBA: Sixers at Clippers

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Grizzlies

🏒 NHL: Red Wings at Avalanche

🏒 NHL: Sabres at Panthers

🏀 MBB: Kansas at Texas Tech

Tuesday (2/3)

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Magic at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Sabres at Lightning

🏈 NFL: NFC vs. AFC (Pro Bowl Games)

⚽ Soccer: Arsenal vs. Chelsea, second leg (Carabao Cup)

Wednesday (2/4)

🏀 NBA: Celtics at Rockets

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Knicks

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Spurs

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Panthers

🏀 WBB: Maryland at Michigan State

⚽ Soccer: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United, second leg (Carabao Cup)

Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

