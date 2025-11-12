These Dallas Mavericks fans got their wish. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Nine months after making maybe the least anticipated move in NBA history, trading 25-year-old franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for (primarily) Anthony Davis and a first-round pick, the Dallas Mavericks made maybe the most anticipated move — certainly of the 2025-26 season — by firing general manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday morning.

The change happened as the Mavs began the season 3-8 with 22 percent playoff odds, the league’s second-worst offensive rating and its seventh-worst net rating overall, as the team’s two highest-paid players — Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, collectively making nearly $91 million — have both missed at least half of the team’s games.

With rookie No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg still adjusting to the NBA (he currently has a -3.3 LAKER rating, an improvement from a week ago) and Davis sidelined, things were not likely to turn around anytime soon, leading team governor Patrick Dumont to pull the plug on Harrison’s tenure after five seasons of some highs and plenty of lows at the helm.

What stands out to me, though, is just how quickly Dallas went from an NBA Finals team in 2023-24 to the dumpster fire they are today.

Hard as it is to believe, just 95 games have passed for the franchise since Game 5 of the 2024 Finals on June 17, 2024. Of the 14 players who appeared on the court for Dallas in Boston that night, only five — P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell — have played for the Mavs so far this season as well. The rest are either injured or have been scattered across the NBA, the most prominent of whom is Dončić, who is currently averaging 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game with a career-best +7.7 LAKER rating for, well, the Lakers.

At the same time that Luka is tearing things up with his new squad, his old one has fallen far in those 95 games. After Game 5 of the ‘24 Finals, the Mavs had a 1627 regular-season Elo in my dual-track rating system (which keeps separate regular-season and playoff ratings for each team that evolve over time). Fast-forward to the time of the Luka Trade on Feb. 2, 2025, and Dallas had already seen its rating dip to 1545 through a combination of regression to the mean and Dončić missing time (leading the team’s record to hover around .500). But after the trade — and subsequent injuries to Irving and Davis — the Mavs’ rating dropped like a rock, ending the 2024-25 season at 1479 (or 148 points below where it was on June 17, 2024).