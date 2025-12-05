It’s finally Friday, and that means a huge weekend of college football conference championships gets underway — with the potential for plenty of chaos, depending on what happens on the field. It starts tonight, with James Madison trying to keep its unlikely playoff bid alive in the Sun Belt title game against Troy, while the North Texas-Tulane winner in the AAC will also have a real playoff shot.

Then the weekend will feature the heavy-hitter conferences, including a battle of undefeateds (Indiana and Ohio State) in the Big Ten, Georgia-Alabama and BYU-Texas Tech in the SEC and Big 12 Championships, respectively, and a surprisingly high-stakes Duke vs. Virginia ACC Championship tilt. And that’s just one of the sports in action; here’s what else we’re watching tonight:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

College Football:

🏈 North Texas (56%) vs. Tulane (44%) (AAC Championship)

🏈 Troy (7%) vs. James Madison (93%) (Sun Belt Championship)

NBA:

🏀 Spurs (39%) at Cavaliers (61%)

🏀 Suns (18%) at Rockets (82%)

🏀 Nuggets (69%) at Hawks (31%)

🏀 Lakers (31%) at Celtics (69%)

🏀 Mavericks (11%) at Thunder (89%)

NHL:

🏒 Golden Knights (54%) at Devils (46%)

🏒 Capitals (58%) at Ducks (42%)

🏒 Sabres (44%) at Jets (56%)

College Hoops:

🏀 Gonzaga (69%) at Kentucky (31%)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The playoff-odds shifts are bigger in Texas

We mentioned in yesterday’s newsletter that there were major NFL playoff implications riding on the Lions-Cowboys game in Detroit on Thursday night, and that certainly proved to be true based on how the prediction markets shifted in response to the outcome — a 44-30 Lions win that saw Detroit never trail, and pull away late when the Cowboys tried to make things interesting in the fourth quarter.

Going into the game, both teams were fighting for their postseason lives: 7-5 Detroit had a 42% chance to make the playoffs yesterday afternoon, sitting a game-and-a-half out of the last wild card spot in the NFC, while Dallas was even lower at 28%. A Cowboys win, however, would have allowed them to leapfrog Detroit in the standings and inch closer to a playoff race that they seemed mostly out of a month ago.

But on Thursday, Dallas’ seemingly improved defense didn’t offer enough resistance against Detroit’s league-leading offense, yielding 44 points (tied for the most they’ve allowed all season) and 408 total yards (the most since late October), and they couldn’t overcome their three turnovers — two Dak Prescott interceptions and a Jake Ferguson fumble — either. Meanwhile, Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ three touchdowns and a revived pass rush (they sacked Prescott five times) helped lift the Lions to victory.

As a Detroit win seemed more and more likely (aside from Dallas briefly threatening a comeback), the Lions’ playoff odds climbed — and they kept climbing even after the game, bidding up to 64% at midnight in the East, with Dallas’ odds falling to 11%. Things stabilized some overnight; now the current prices have Detroit at 48% and Dallas at 11%, still a meaningful change from 24 hours ago.

That means Detroit isn’t safe yet by any means, nor is Dallas completely done yet.

For the Cowboys, each of their four remaining games is now basically a must-win; their odds would be 42% (still not great!) if they run the table, but would dip to 1% or lower if they lose any additional contest.

The shoe would have been on the other foot if the Cowboys had completed their Thursday Night Football comeback, which is a great illustration of the high stakes we’re getting into now that the NFL season has reached its final month.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

A streak ends — and that’s OK



With only eight points against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, LeBron James did the unthinkable: he scored in single digits. It was the first time in an NBA-record 1,297 consecutive games that James was held under 10 points. Here’s a list of all the single-digit scoring games in James’ career, which just got a new entry for the first time since January 5, 2007:

But the historic streak’s end did have a happy ending — literally. With the Lakers and Raptors tied 120-all on the final possession, James could have tried to extend the streak by shooting the ball himself… but instead he made the unselfish, smart play, passing to teammate Rui Hachimura in the corner for a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer. And that’s kind of LeBron James as a player, in a nutshell.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The LA Clippers were supposed to be triumphant this season. They’ve been a disaster” by Joe Vardon

🏈 “Ohio State-Michigan Draws 18.4M, Most-Watched CFB Game This Year” by Eric Fisher

⚾ “The MLB free agent market is moving fast this year. Hallelujah.” by Molly Knight

🏈 “Lane Kiffin Hasn’t Changed” by Michael Hendricks

🏈 “Ten Players to Watch Down The Stretch” by Mike Tanier

🏈 “Is Diego Pavia the greatest winner in college football history?” by Craig Meyer

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Here’s what’s coming over the next few days:

Saturday (12/6)

🏈 BYU vs. Texas Tech (Big 12 Championship)

🏈 Georgia vs. Alabama (SEC Championship)

🏈 Indiana vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Championship)

🏈 Duke vs. Virginia (ACC Championship)

⚽ Arsenal at Aston Villa

⚽ Sunderland at Manchester City

⚽ Barcelona at Real Betis

🏀 Warriors at Cavaliers

🏀 Bucks at Pistons

🏒 Avalanche at Rangers

🏒 Jets at Oilers

🏀 Iowa State at Purdue

🏀 Duke at Michigan State

🏀 Louisville at Indiana

🏀 Illinois at Tennessee

🏀 Auburn at Arizona

🏀 Iowa at Rutgers (WBB)

Sunday (12/7)

🏈 Colts at Jaguars

🏈 Bears at Packers

🏈 Texans at Chiefs

🏀 Magic at Knicks

🏒 Avalanche at Flyers

🏀 Missouri at Kansas

🏀 Oregon at UCLA (WBB)

🏀 Washington at USC (WBB)

Monday (12/8)

🏈 Eagles at Chargers (Monday Night Football)

🏀 Suns at T-Wolves

🏒 Lightning at Maple Leafs

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know!



All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.