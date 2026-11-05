OCTOBER 31: Baseball: World Series, New York Yankees Derek Jeter in action and victorious after hitting game winning 10th inning HR vs Arizona Diamondbacks, Bronx, NY 10/31/2001 (V.J. Lovero/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

In sports, a handful of plays can come to define an entire career.

Consider Derek Jeter. Twenty-five years ago this past weekend, in the early-morning hours of November 1, 2001, the Yankees’ shortstop stepped to the plate against submarining Arizona Diamondbacks closer Byung-Hyun Kim and deposited a walk-off home run into the right-field stands at Yankee Stadium:

It was an iconic moment within an unforgettable World Series overall, played against the backdrop of the September 11 attacks in New York City. And because the clock had just ticked past midnight on the first November game in MLB history, it gave Jeter a nickname — “Mr. November” — that he’d carry for the rest of his career.

A few weeks earlier, Jeter had already entered the all-time canon of postseason lore with “The Flip” — when he sprinted across the diamond to back up an errant throw from RF Shane Spencer, then shoveled the ball to catcher Jorge Posada for a tag on (not-sliding) Oakland runner Jeremy Giambi:

The heads-up play preserved a 1-0 Yankees lead that would end up being the margin, as New York was clawing out of a 2-0 deficit against the Moneyball-era A’s in the ALDS.

Getting Giambi out at home left the Yankees with roughly a 74 percent chance of winning Game 3, according to my own win-probability model. Had he scored, with Terrence Long remaining at second, that chance would only have been about 44 percent. So in a single moment, Jeter took a situation where the Yankees’ odds to win the game — and thus, to stay alive in the series — were hanging in the balance, and boosted New York’s win probability by around 30 percentage points as compared with if Giambi had scored:

Obviously, the Yankees went on to win the game, the series, and ultimately came within an epic Fall Classic Game 7 ending of winning what would have been their fifth championship in six seasons.

Overall, Jeter played 2,905 total games between the regular and postseasons. But in just those two moments, he solidified his legacy as one of baseball’s ultimate big-game performers — the primary cornerstone of the sport’s greatest modern dynasty.

The great irony, though? Both plays came during one of the worst postseasons of Jeter’s career. In fact, by the time he was becoming Mr. November, Jeter had already accumulated more than half of the postseason value he’d ever produce in his entire career.