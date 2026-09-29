“You know, Al, if there’s anybody in this stadium more pumped up than me they wouldn’t pass the league’s standardized drug test, all right?”

HBO and NFL Films have a long history of great work together, with their partnership producing such acclaimed shows as “Hard Knocks” and “Inside the NFL” over the years. Last year, they launched a collaborative series of short films — and they immediately hit on a subject of special interest to me: the 1985 Bears and the “Super Bowl Shuffle”. This time, they’re at it again, with a retrospective premiering tonight on Dennis Miller’s sometimes-hilarious, often-baffling run on Monday Night Football from 2000-2001:

For fans of my generation, Miller’s stint on MNF was guaranteed to be nostalgic just purely because of when it happened — he debuted in 2000 and was even in the booth (with Al Michaels and Dan Fouts) when the Broncos hosted the Giants on September 10, 2001, for instance. But that’s not the only reason I have a weirdly fond memory of when ABC decided (for some reason) to put the obscure-reference-spouting comedian on NFL broadcasts.

For a teenage football fan who enjoyed edgy humor and deep-cut references, I liked Miller’s smirking-wiseass persona, which was actually toned down quite a bit on MNF compared with his trademark rants and other monologues. (“I’m going to try to stay in the background and ask questions a fan would ask,” Miller said at the time. “The rants are my HBO show and I won’t try to recreate that.”) And at the very least, it was fun to peruse the various “Annotated Miller” columns, such as this one from ESPN and Encyclopedia Britannica, to help decode Dennis’ many, many esoteric allusions.

Others disagreed, though — to say the least.

Miller’s stint was largely ripped to shreds by critics, whose complaints ranged from Miller not knowing enough football, not being funny enough, not TRYING to be funny enough, or generally being “smug, pompous and obnoxious.”

(Apparently the latter group didn’t realize that “smug, pompous and obnoxious” was — and still is — basically Miller’s whole brand.)

To Miller’s credit, he did seem to get better at the job as he went along. He learned how to read Michaels’ body language and began to realize when to get out of the way of a call. He stopped trying to cram an arcane one-liner into every single available piece of dead air. In other words, Miller’s schtick gradually became less intrusive — which, ironically, started to defeat the point of hiring Dennis Miller to begin with. Either way, after two seasons of Miller on MNF, ABC booted both Miller and Fouts from the booth anyway, to pair Michaels with the GOAT of football commentators, John Madden — which, needless to say, was a very good decision.

In retrospect, the legacy of the Miller experience was mixed at best. Some liked him, many hated him, most were confused by his presence in the first place. But maybe the funniest thing about MNF’s Dennis Miller Era is that it contained a totally disproportionate number of great games and iconic moments amidst all the weird references.

Miller was in the booth for two nights that instantly entered the canon of MNF’s greatest episodes: the Jets’ 23-point fourth-quarter “Monday Night Miracle” comeback…

…and Antonio Freeman’s immortal “He did WHAT?!” walk-off touchdown catch from Brett Favre (off both the fingertips of DB Cris Dishman and his own shoulder-pad), which happened only two weeks later:

Miller’s first season also included Tampa Bay’s wild 38-35 victory over the Greatest Show on Turf Rams, which was sneakily one of the best games between two of the top teams of that early-2000s era:

Overall, the 2000 season of MNF just happened to be one of the best in modern history, from the quality of the matchups to the closeness and excitement of the games that ended up on the schedule. (And 2001 wasn’t too far behind, either.)

We can quantify this by looking at the metrics on every Monday Night Football game in NFLverse’s dataset, going back to 1999. We’ll score each game based on three dimensions:

Team Quality: The average of the two teams’ pregame Elo ratings.

Game Closeness: A blend of how close the final score was, how many plays occurred with a one-score margin, and the average Win Probability uncertainty at any moment.

Excitement Index: The sum of total back-and-forth Win Prob movement across all plays.

Each dimension was graded as a percentile relative to all NFL games that season, and a composite overall score was computed based on the average of the three component scores. According to that method, 2023 was the best MNF season since 1999, with a ton of competitive ballgames. But 2000 ranked second-best out of 27 total seasons, with a particularly great crop of teams showing up on the schedule for Michaels, Fouts and Miller, and 2001 ranked eighth-best as well:

Obviously, Miller had no control over how the games played out, or even how good the matchups were on paper. (Perhaps ABC and the NFL worked together to maximize the Miller spectacle.) Nobody could have known the Jets would come back from down 23 in the fourth or that the Packers would win on a crazy bobbled catch. But for all the attention paid to whether Miller belonged on Monday Night Football, he happened to spend his brief tenure in the booth helping to call some of the best Monday Night Football has to offer.

In the end, though, it wasn’t enough to save Miller’s role — nor save his experiment from being considered one of the biggest flops in sports broadcasting history.

Was all of that hate fair? I’m not sure. Miller is an acquired taste, and the NFL is the most-watched TV show in America, so he was always going to be a tough sell for some substantial portion of the audience. At the same time, he wasn’t the first attempt at an “unconventional” sports commentator, and he wouldn’t be the last by any means. If it happened today, perhaps a “MillerCast” in the mold of Peyton and Eli Manning would have had more of a chance.

In that sense, the Miller Era has aged better than its contemporary reputation might have predicted. It was a weird experiment, to be sure, but also a distinct snapshot of a fondly-remembered time in NFL history, connected to unforgettable moments that outlived any complaints about the snarky comedian calling them.

Filed under: NFL, History, Media, Essays