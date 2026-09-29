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Nick H's avatar
Nick H
Sep 29

I really liked Miller on MNF. Which is not all that surprising, since I also really liked him on SNL and HBO. But you're right, it would have worked better as an alternate broadcast like Peyton and Eli. It's not for everyone.

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Ralph Strangis's avatar
Ralph Strangis
Sep 29

MNF has always followed its creator’s original mantra - Roone Arledge wanted “the show… not the contest…” and Miller is another example of boundary pushing in an industry that too often plays it very safe and with analysts who say the same things they all do. I loved it and not just because I’m a Dennis Miller guy too. Great piece. Oh - and I think I’m right about how the line “he did what?” happened. Michaels is as spotter reliant a caller as we’ve ever had in football and he looks down at his notes and spotter points a lot - his eyes are down and off the field of play a lot. I saw the montage of him calling that and I’ve always been sure he didn’t see it. He looked down at his boards to catch the receiver and tackler when his producer or director got in his ear and said “he caught it.” To which Michaels blurted out on the air - “he did what…”.

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