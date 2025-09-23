Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones in action during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans on September 21, 2025. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Has there ever been a better moment to be a reclamation-project quarterback in the NFL than right now?

What once was a career death-sentence — washing out with the team that drafted you with a high pick — is now just a speed-bump en route to better things elsewhere. In 2025 so far, 12 of the league’s 32 primary QBs were not originally drafted by their current team, a group led by names like Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and, of course, the breakout sensation of the season early on: Daniel Jones — whose coach, Shane Steichen, says is playing at as high a level as anybody in the league.

“Obviously, this is one of the toughest positions in all of sports to play,” Steichen said after Jones and the Colts rolled over the Titans 41-20 on Sunday, “and he’s doing it right now as good as it gets.”

To say that is a sharp contrast with how Jones was perceived going into this season would be an understatement. In fact, so little was expected of Jones that his elevation to Indianapolis’ starting job over Anthony Richardson in August was mainly seen as a referendum on the failures of Richardson, Steichen and the Colts organization than anything positive on Jones’ behalf. After Jones was named starter, a leaguewide poll of fans found that Colts backers were the most pessimistic in the NFL, with just 6.8 percent expressing optimism — not exactly a ringing endorsement of the team’s direction at QB (or anywhere else).

However, all of that doomsaying looks silly after three weeks of actual action on the field. The Colts are 3-0, one of just six undefeated teams so far, and Jones has led one of the league’s most prolific offenses while also ranking as one of the most valuable QBs in football according to my Expected Points Added above replacement rankings. He’s currently on pace for more value over replacement (80.3) than he had in all of his previous seasons with the team that drafted him sixth overall, the New York Giants, combined (71.4).