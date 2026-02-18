Dale Earnhardt celebrates his 4th NASCAR Winston Cup Championship after the Atlanta Journal 500, NASCAR Winston Cup race, Atlanta Motor Speedway on November 18, 1990 in Hampton, Georgia. (Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

In the 25 years (to the day, today) since Dale Earnhardt lost his life in a final-lap crash at the Daytona 500, he has become a larger-than-life figure in NASCAR history — as much myth as man at this point. Dale Sr.’s death remains the turning point in the sport’s story: A moment of unthinkable tragedy when NASCAR had no choice but to grieve the past while also looking ahead to the future, leading to a quarter-century of dramatic cultural upheaval, highs and lows, and — knock on wood — the ongoing triumph of technological innovation over the types of crashes that took Earnhardt from the sport.

(Indeed, Earnhardt’s death represented the most recent time a driver died on track in any of NASCAR’s major national series — a fact that I hope continues to be true forever.)

This isn’t a story about Earnhardt’s posthumous legacy as a symbol, though. Plenty of words can be (and have been) written about that subject — so much so, that we sometimes lose sight of Earnhardt as a driver, and what made him great. Though his historical stature did increase in death, as tends to happen with those who are taken too early, Dale Sr. was the most iconic driver in NASCAR history long before he grew into a late, lamented legend.

Just how great was Earnhardt? Well, by championships alone, he retired tied with “The King”, Richard Petty, for the most ever at seven apiece, later joined by Jimmie Johnson at the top of the mountain in that regard. By total wins, he ranks eighth all-time in the Cup Series with 76, though in fewer starts than most of the other drivers ahead of or around him on the ranking. But that only explains a fraction of the hold Earnhardt had over the imagination of race fans across America.

We can get a lot closer to understanding Dale by considering how he approached winning all those races.

As my favorite YouTuber, Emperor Lemon, details in his excellent deep dive on Earnhardt’s life and career, the iconic No. 3 car belonged to a man who embodied stock-car racing’s uniquely controlled chaos — bending the sport to his will as its most singularly compelling character archetype. Earnhardt drove his cars the way they were meant to be raced, with a combination of risk-taking, toughness and applying psychological pressure to the drivers around him.

It’s often forgotten how willing Earnhardt was to be the villain if necessary — he was the Man In Black for a reason, more badass anti-hero than pure protagonist. As just one example, he was booed relentlessly after dumping likeable Texan Terry Labonte at the 1999 Bristol Night Race after Labonte had passed him with a lap to go (see above).

But while Earnhardt was not above a bit of foul play on the track, he also earned everything he had — he was the working man’s hero, a pure competitor who gave no quarter and asked for none in return. When he came up short for a 19th consecutive time at the Daytona 500 in 1997, wrecking from second place with 10 laps to go and flipping upside down, his crew literally taped his car back together so he could finish the race. The very next year, Earnhardt finally won the Great American Race on his 20th try:

That determination was an essential aspect of Earnhardt’s greatness. But even this type of storytelling sometimes downplays the part that ran parallel to his grit: He was also one of the most talented all-around drivers in motorsports history — as well as one of its greatest showmen when the lights were brightest.

That’s where the statistics can come in to help sharpen the picture. For instance, Earnhardt’s consistency was unmatched among modern-era drivers; he owns the best career average finish (11.1) of any Cup Series driver to debut since the series modernized in 1972, and it’s not even close. (Jeff Gordon is No. 2 with an average finish of 12.5.)

And nobody was a more versatile racer across more different types of tracks. Here we can turn to my Adjusted Points+ index metric, which scales a driver’s per-race finishing performance — with progressively more rewards for higher finishes — relative to a series average of 100. While Gordon has Earnhardt beat on overall career Adjusted Points+, 208 to 198, Earnhardt arguably had the better all-around profile when we break out every driver’s performance at different track types — regular ovals, “restrictor plate” superspeedways, road courses and short tracks.

Take the harmonic mean across every driver’s career Adjusted Points+ index in each track category — ensuring they must have a high value across each type of track — and it’s Earnhardt, not Gordon, who emerges as the most versatile all-around driver in modern NASCAR history:

A good deal of that is driven by Earnhardt’s absolutely otherworldly performance at superspeedways in particular — his 225 Adj. Pts+ is easily the highest ever, with his son Dale Jr. checking in second at 195 — a class of track that is supposed to verge on the near-random, or at least be largely uncontrollable by even the best drivers. Dale Sr. disproved that notion, while also excelling on the other track types — from road courses and short tracks to bread-and-butter ovals.

(It’s funny to think about how much we laud a prospect like Connor Zilisch for being a road-course prodigy who can also hold his own on left-turns-only tracks. Earnhardt was so good everywhere that he transcended that kind of categorization entirely!)

Finally, Earnhardt specialized in raising his game at the most prestigious races — because of course he did.

NASCAR has a loose concept for special races known as “Crown Jewels”, which represent the most important and prestigious events on the calendar. It’s sort of like golf’s majors — but not necessarily as well-defined, aside from the Daytona 500 being the biggest race, and so forth.

Because I love Data Golf’s concept of assigning different weighted values to tournaments based on their prestige (among other factors), I took a stab at assigning weights to NASCAR’s Crown Jewel — or Crown Jewel-adjacent — races, according to the following scheme:

(The weights are just generally in line with how the Crown Jewel races are/were treated, with a comparable scale to Data Golf’s relative values for majors versus normal PGA Tour events.)

As I mentioned earlier, Gordon has the better career Adjusted Points+ index to call upon in a GOAT debate against Earnhardt overall. But when we specifically look at Crown Jewel races, weighting them by their prestige, we find that Earnhardt was by far the most dominant driver in modern Cup history at the most important races on the calendar:

That type of measurable success, just as much the myth or the mystique, helps explain why Earnhardt still looms so large over NASCAR a quarter-century later. When the stakes were highest — the lights brightest and the trophies heaviest — he was at his best. The numbers aren’t the only factor to confirm his greatness, but they do help clarify its scale.

Dale Earnhardt was dominant for a long time, dominant everywhere, and dominant where it mattered most. Even 25 years on, the sport still measures itself against the standard he set — as a cultural icon, a competitor and, yes, a statistical benchmark, too.

Filed under: NASCAR