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Happy Thursday, and welcome to a sports day with a little bit of everything: Golf’s playoffs tee off in Memphis, baseball heads back to the cornfields of Iowa, the NFL preseason finally gets busy with six games on the slate… and, oh yeah, the LA Lakers are being sold (again!) for a record $12.5 billion. In today’s newsletter, we’ll dig into why the FedEx Cup remains such a strange attempt to force playoffs into an individual sport like golf, and look at how tonight’s literal Field of Dreams tends to affect the way baseball gets played. Between that, Milwaukee visiting the Dodgers in an NLCS rematch and Aaron Rodgers’ preseason reunion with Green Bay, here’s what we’re watching for today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾ Cubs (57%) at Nationals (43%) - 4:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾🌽 Phillies (49%) vs. Twins (51%) - 7:30 p.m. (Netflix) - Field of Dreams Game

⚾ Brewers (42%) at Dodgers (58%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv / SportsNet LA)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 37% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Dream (83%) at Sun (17%) - 7 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Sparks (21%) at Liberty (79%) - 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Mystics (31%) at Aces (69%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 49% to win WNBA title

Soccer:

⚽ Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna (15%) vs. Philadelphia (67%) - 7:10 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ Leagues Cup: Club América (47%) vs. Austin (28%) - 8:30 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul (37%) vs. Chicago (34%) - 9 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ EPL Championship check-in: Arsenal 37% to win Premier League (New season starts 8/21)

⚽ MLS Championship check-in: Inter Miami 26% to win MLS Cup

⚽ NWSL Championship check-in: Gotham FC 25% to win

Golf:

⛳ FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 1 - 8 a.m. (Golf Channel / Peacock) - Scottie Scheffler 16% to win tournament / Scheffler 20% to win playoffs

Football:

🏈 NFL Preseason: Packers (58%) at Steelers (42%) - 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

🏈 NFL Preseason: Titans (68%) at 49ers (32%) - 9 p.m. (NFL Network)

🏈 Super Bowl check-in: Rams 16% to win NFL championship

🏈 College Football Playoff check-in: Ohio State 14% to win national title

Tennis:

🎾 National Bank Open (Canadian Open) - Men’s Final: Ben Shelton (68%) vs. Brandon Nakashima (32%) / Women’s Final: Iga Swiatek (55%) vs. Elena Rybakina (45%)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Cup check

Golf’s 2026 playoffs have arrived Thursday, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship teeing off in Memphis.

Playoffs!? You kidding me?

Yes, the PGA Tour has playoffs, known as the FedEx Cup, which for the past 20 years now have determined the champion of the PGA Tour season — aside from all those other champions, like the major winners (Ryan Fox, Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Rory McIlroy), the Players Championship winner (Cameron Young), the official money list leader (Scottie Scheffler) and the Player of the Year Award winner (as yet undetermined). What can I say? There’s a lot of championships to be won in golf.

But the FedEx Cup is the closest analogue to other sports’ playoffs, whether in stick-and-ball sports like the NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL, or even something like NASCAR’s Chase for the Cup Series championship. The winner of the trophy at the end of that can rightly be considered the player who performed best in the agreed-upon set of events that determine the playoffs and championship.

In this case, those events are:

Aug 13-16: FedEx St. Jude Championship – TPC Southwind; Memphis, Tennessee

Aug 20-23: BMW Championship – Bellerive Country Club; Town and Country ( basically St. Louis ), Missouri

Aug 27-30: Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club; Atlanta, Georgia

In the prediction markets, Scheffler is a 16% favorite to win the first leg of the playoffs in Memphis and a 20% favorite to win the FedEx Cup itself — which involves staying within the Top 50 (or so) in the FedEx Cup points standings through the St. Jude, the Top 30 (or so) in the BMW Championship next week, and winning the Tour Championship in two weeks.

That last part helps explain why Scheffler’s title odds aren’t any higher. Under the Cup’s previous format, players were spotted extra strokes under par at the beginning of the Tour Championship based on their previous season-long performance, in an attempt to strike a balance between rewarding the winner that week and the best golfers all year. But fair as it was, fans found this anticlimactic, confusing and convoluted — imagine if the Seahawks had started the Super Bowl up 3 before kickoff or something — and so, last year, the PGA Tour moved away from that format to start everyone fresh for the finale.

This has the effect of making the Cup championship a lot more wide-open. While the points-based system for eliminations leading up to the Tour Championship ensures that the final winner will come from a group of the best players that season, whoever out of that group gets hottest that week will be the season champ, regardless of how they did the rest of the year. And maybe that’s a good way to determine things, since it’s settled on the course… or maybe there’s no good way to force playoffs upon a sport like golf anyway.

Regardless, the players will embark toward the Cup today, and we’ll see which golfer best combines playing the best all season with getting hot at exactly the right time.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

If you build it… ehh, you know the rest



MLB’s Field of Dreams Game will make its return tonight on Netflix with the Minnesota Twins taking on the Philadelphia Phillies out in the cornfields of Iowa. It’s always a cool backdrop for baseball — with movie references aplenty — and the games have been good, too, especially the first edition between the White Sox and Yankees in 2021. (Which turned into a thriller with Tim Anderson launching a dramatic 2-run walk-off homer into the RF corn over Aaron Judge’s head.) As for this year, it’s close to a toss-up, with playoff implications for both Philly and Minnesota. But we hope you like the “Three True Outcomes” of walks, strikeouts and home runs — based on the Park Factors from the first two games here, those events dominate the proceedings in Iowa:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Lakers Sold, Again?!?!” by Eric Pincus

⚽ “Will Hull City be the worst Premier League team of all-time?” by John Knight

🏃 “Fitness is Changing (and becoming more like Sports)” by Andrew Petcash

🏁 “How Many G’s Do F1 Drivers Experience? 2026 F1 G-Force Data” by Formula Reports

🏈🎤 “CBS’ Tony Romo ‘Super Bowl’ exit strategy” by Andrew Marchand

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (8/14)

⚾ MLB: Brewers at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Fever

⚽ Soccer: NWSL: Gotham FC at KC Current

⛳ FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 2

🏈 NFL preseason: Broncos at Falcons

Saturday (8/15)

⚾ MLB: Brewers at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Lynx at Aces

⚽ Soccer: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC

⛳ FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 3

🏁 NASCAR: Cook Out 400 (Richmond Raceway)

🏈 NFL preseason: Rams at Chiefs

🏈 NFL preseason: Eagles at Ravens

🥊 Boxing: Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott (WBA and WBC middleweight titles)

🥊 UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

Sunday (8/16)

⚾ MLB: Brewers at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Fever at Dream

⚽ FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

⛳ FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round

🏁 IndyCar: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham (Markham, Ontario)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.