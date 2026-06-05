Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

Greetings on this Friday in sports! We’ve reached the end of a finals-laden week, which left us with more questions than answers about who will win in both the NBA and the NHL. We’ll get just one game apiece from those series this weekend — somehow, neither league has anything scheduled for Sunday — but we’re certain to learn at least a little more about each championship over the next few days. At the same time, we will crown a pair of Grand Slam winners in tennis at Roland-Garros, the college baseball Super Regionals will wrap up to determine who makes the College World Series, and we’ll get a fun grab bag of other sports, from golf to auto racing and the Belmont Stakes. Here’s a look at the weekend slate:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Friday (6/5)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks (33%) at Spurs (67%),* Game 2 (NYK leads 1-0) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC) - NYK 54% to win series

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Red Sox (42%) at Yankees (58%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Guardians (56%) at Rangers (44%) - 8:15 p.m. (Apple TV+)

⚾ NCAA: Ole Miss (40%) at Auburn (60%), Game 1 - 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏀 WNBA: Wings (54%) at Sparks (46%) - 10 p.m. (ION)

⚽ International Friendly: Canada (60%) vs. Republic of Ireland (17%) - 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s semifinals (Alexander Zverev 65% to win) 🚨

⛳ Golf: The Memorial Tournament (Tommy Fleetwood 12% to win)

Saturday (6/6)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes (53%) at Golden Knights (47%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 8 p.m. (ABC) - CAR 56% to win series

⚾ MLB: Pirates (43%) at Braves (57%) - 4:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers (65%) at Angels (35%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ NCAA: Oregon (32%) at Texas (68%), Game 1 - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries (37%) at Aces (63%) - 3 p.m. (ABC)

⚽ International Friendly: US (21%) vs. Germany (62%) - 2:30 p.m. (TNT)

🎾 Tennis: French Open, women’s final - Mirra Andreeva (77%) vs. Maja Chwalińska (23%) 🚨

⛳ Golf: The Memorial Tournament

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Belal Muhammad (53%) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (47%) - 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

🐎 Horse racing: 158th running of the Belmont Stakes (Renegade 4/5 odds) - 6 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday (6/7)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Blue Jays - 1:37 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Giants at Cubs - 8:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

⚾ NCAA: Mississippi State at Georgia, Game 2 - 12 p.m. (ESPN) (if necessary) 🚨

🏀 WNBA: Sky at Tempo - 3 p.m. (Prime Video)

⚽ International Friendly: Argentina (88%) vs. Honduras (8%) - 8 p.m. (FOX Deportes)

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s final 🚨

⛳ Golf: The Memorial Tournament

🏁 F1: Monaco Grand Prix (Circuit de Monaco), Charles Leclerc 41% to win - 9 a.m. (ESPN)

🏁 NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400 (Michigan International Speedway), Denny Hamlin 21% to win - 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

🏁 IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Madison, IL), David Malukas 26% to win - 9 p.m. (FOX)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

What-in-the-world Cup

Going into this Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes, we noted that a lot of the matchup would depend on which team’s red-hot goalie stayed that way, and which would fall victim to regression after a postseason run out of step with the regular-season numbers.

But what happens when both goalies regress at once? Apparently, pure chaos.

After collectively producing a save percentage of .925 in the lead-up to the final — for context, the league average was .896 during the regular season — and an average of 2.0 goals against per game, Frederik Andersen of Carolina and Carter Hart of Vegas have fallen to an .846 SV% in the series through two games, with the teams each scoring and allowing 4.0 goals per game thus far. This is not the goaltending (or defensive) duel we were promised!

That has opened things up to some pretty wild results. In Game 1, Carolina took a 2-0 lead in the first period, only to see it erased by early in the second, setting up a seesaw battle with 3 different tying or lead-changing goals in the third period before Vegas claimed the 5-4 win. Then, Game 2 was basically the mirror image of the opener — Vegas took the 2-0 lead, Carolina stormed back in the third to tie, they took the lead on the power play after a Vegas goal was disallowed (and coach John Tortorella took a penalty for a failed replay challenge), then Vegas scored to force overtime, and finally Carolina’s Seth Jarvis notched the OT game-winner to tie the series 1-1.

Some things have played out like we expected. Carolina has dominated puck possession, with 63% of the shot attempts and 58% of the scoring chances. For Vegas, the Mitch Marner and Brett Howden connection has continued, as the duo has combined for 7 total points in the series already. Howden in particular scored 2 goals Thursday and is now one of just a handful of players ever (including the late, great Claude Lemieux) to score double-digit playoff goals in a year where they scored fewer times during the regular season:

But it’s truly anybody’s guess as to where this series goes next. The prediction markets have Carolina favored at 56%, which is lower than their odds entering the final, though it’s slightly better than we would expect (48%) from a team with home-ice advantage that started an NHL playoff series 1-1.

As the series shifts to Vegas for Game 3, maybe the disciplined defensive struggle we anticipated will eventually emerge… or maybe the final will continue being a chaotic back-and-forth track meet until someone scratches out three more wins and finds themselves hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

There goes the Judge



Sometimes, it feels like we don’t give New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge enough credit for being an all-time great. Yes, Shohei Ohtani exists, which often makes Judge only baseball’s second-best player in the public consciousness. But when healthy, Judge has been better than Ohtani by Wins Above Replacement in recent years, such as 2024 and even 2025. The “when healthy” aspect is doing a lot of work there — after struggling with injuries early in his career, Judge has played at least 150 games in three of the past four seasons, a major reason why he’s been so valuable lately. Sadly, though, Judge has landed back on the shelf after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right ribcage this week. The Yankees plan to reimage and reevaluate him in four to six weeks, and he is expected to return at some point later this season, but it is a frustrating setback for a superstar who had seemingly overcome his injury-prone ways.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “How loaded Texas Tech fell short again in the WCWS” by Stewart Mandel

🏒 “A wild ride in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final” by James Mirtle

⚽ “Is the U.S. Men’s National Team Finally Ready for a Breakthrough?” by me

⚾ “Understanding Aaron Judge’s Injury” by Edward Egros

⚾ “Fielding Independent Hitting Part 3” by ritmica

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (6/8)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Knicks (finals Game 3)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Guardians

🏀 WNBA: Fever at Mystics

⚽ Friendly: Côte d’Ivoire vs. Philadelphia Union II

Tuesday (6/9)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Golden Knights (finals Game 4)

⚾ MLB: Braves at White Sox

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Lynx

⚽ International Friendly: Argentina vs. Iceland

Wednesday (6/10)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Knicks (finals Game 4)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Pirates

🏀 WNBA: Sun at Tempo

⚽ International Friendly: England vs. Costa Rica

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.