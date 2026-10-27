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Happy Tuesday, and hopefully yesterday’s Sports Equinox treated you well. (Or if not, a big “sorry” to my Eagles, Rays and Dream fans out there.) Tonight, the Brewers can win their first-ever World Series championship, and at this point the only question might be whether Tampa Bay can make them wait for tomorrow’s Game 5 or not. Milwaukee’s 10-1 rout in Game 3 pushed the series to 3-0, a hole no team has ever come close to climbing out of in the Fall Classic — and one the market prices as nearly insurmountable. We’ll look at just how dominant this Brewers postseason run has become below. Plus, the defending-champion Knicks are still looking for their first win, Golden State moved within one victory of a WNBA title, and Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas took home the Ballons d’Or. Here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾🏆 World Series: Brewers (56%) at Rays (44%) - Game 4, 8 p.m. (FOX) 🚨

⚾🏆 World Series title check-in: Brewers 96% to win

WNBA:

🏀🏆 WNBA Finals: No games. (Off-day - G6 is Thurs. 10/29)

🏀🏆 WNBA title check-in: Valkyries 70% to win

NBA:

🏀 Nets (16%) at Celtics (84%) - 7:30 p.m. (NBCS-BOS / YES)

🏀 Pistons (39%) at Knicks (61%) - 8 p.m. (Peacock / MSG)

🏀 Trail Blazers (42%) at Lakers (58%) - 11 p.m. (NBC / Peacock)

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 23% to win

NHL:

🏒 Bruins (36%) at Hurricanes (64%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Sabres (56%) at Sharks (44%) - 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Avalanche/Hurricanes/Oilers 11% to win

Football:

🏈 Delaware (52%) at Western Kentucky (48%) - 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 18% to win NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 18% to win national title

Soccer:

⚽ DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen (14%) at Borussia Dortmund (70%) - 3:45 p.m. (ESPN+)

⚽🏆 Champions League title check-in: FC Barcelona 24% to win

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 68% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League title check-in: SL Benfica 17% to win

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Nashville SC 21% to win MLS Cup

⚽🏆 NWSL title check-in: San Diego Wave FC 27% to win

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

On the verge 🏆

So much for that closely-matched World Series, huh?

The Milwaukee Brewers blew the 2026 Fall Classic wide open Monday night, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 to claim a commanding 3-0 lead heading into tonight’s potentially clinching Game 4. Everything turned around the top of the fifth inning; Milwaukee’s lead was a manageable 2-0 at that point, and Tampa Bay starter Freddy Peralta retired two of the first three Brewers he faced. But then the walks, singles and doubles started to pile up — and by the time the side was finally retired nine batters later, Peralta, Cam Booser and Cole Sulser had allowed a staggering EIGHT runs, the fourth-most ever in a World Series game (and the most ever with two outs):

At that point, the rest of Game 3 was basically a formality, as was Milwaukee’s 3-0 lead — and possibly their 2026 championship. As we noted yesterday, teams up 3-0 in the World Series are 25-0 all-time, and they are 41-1 in all MLB best-of-seven series. (The “1” is, of course, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS.) In fact, only 2 teams down 3-0 in the postseason have ever fought back to force a Game 7 at all, and only 4 have ever even forced a Game 6 — and none of those were in the World Series. In the Fall Classic specifically, 84% of teams down 3-0 simply bow out in 4, and the other 16% fall in 5.

So, needless to say, it does not look good for the Rays right now. Barring some kind of historic comeback for the ages, we should probably shift gears toward thinking about Milwaukee’s place in history. And on the one hand, it makes sense that a team who won a league-high 103 games during the regular season would go on to win the championship as well. But even the most ardent Brewers fans probably didn’t foresee this type of playoff run on the horizon.

With a record of 10-1 — their only loss coming in Game 3 of the Division Series against San Diego — Milwaukee is currently in a four-way tie for the best record ever through the first 11 games of a postseason:

Somehow, only two of those other three teams — the ‘99 Yankees and ‘05 White Sox — actually won the World Series; the 2014 Royals, whose total included a wild-card win at the start of the playoffs, started the World Series up 2-1 before losing 3 of the last 4 games to San Francisco to lose the title.

That fate probably won’t happen to Milwaukee this year. (The losing of the title, that is; even if they lost 3 of 4 from here, they’d still win the World Series in 7 games.) Despite Tampa Bay’s historically high home-field advantage at The Trop, traders give the Brewers about a 56% chance of closing out the series on the road tonight in Game 4, with a cavalcade of their dominant bullpen arms going up against Griffin Jax of the Rays.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

In the Knick of time

Just one week ago, the New York Knicks had a beautiful ceremony honoring the 2025-26 NBA championship squad that shocked the basketball world with arguably the greatest playoff run ever last summer. Unfortunately, though, that closed the book on last season for good — and the Knicks have proceeded to lose each of their first three games in 2026-27, falling to the Sixers, Celtics and Magic ahead of tonight’s nationally-televised game against the Detroit Pistons (who themselves are 3-0) on NBC at 8 p.m. This year’s version for NY needs to get right offensively — they are collectively shooting just 40.8% from the floor and rank dead-last (30th) in the NBA in offensive rating. Amazingly, the Knicks are already in some bad historical company as one of just three defending champions to begin the following season 0-3; if they fall to Detroit, the Knicks would join the 1969-70 Celtics as the only champs to start their title defenses off at 0-4.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Looks like we’re watching the WNBA Finals on our lunch break” by Katie McInerney

🏈 “The hyped 2027 QB draft class has gotten messy. That’s bad for several NFL teams.” by Charles Robinson

🏈 “NFL games are more exciting (and longer) than ever this season” by Stephan Teodosescu

⚽ “Why it’s easier to watch Premier League soccer in the U.S. than the U.K.” by Hannah Vanbiber

🏀 “What can the Thunder do after losing Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace?” by Yossi Gozlan

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (10/28)

🏈 CFB: Jacksonville State at New Mexico State

⚾🏆 World Series: Brewers at Rays, Game 5 (if necessary) 🚨

🏀🏆 WNBA Finals: No games. (Off-day)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Mavericks

🏒 NHL: Devils at Avalanche

⚽ Carabao Cup: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City

Thursday (10/29)

🏈 Thursday Night Football: Panthers at Packers

⚾🏆 World Series: No games. (Game 6 set for Friday)

🏀🏆 WNBA Finals: Valkyries at Dream, Game 6 🚨

🏀 NBA: Cavaliers at Hawks

🏒 NHL: Blackhawks at Red Wings

⚽ Soccer: Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina

Friday (10/30)

🏈 CFB: Baylor at UCF

⚾🏆 World Series: Rays at Brewers, Game 6 (if necessary) 🚨

🏀🏆 WNBA Finals: No games. (Off-day)

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Warriors

🏒 NHL: Devils at Golden Knights

⚽ La Liga: Villarreal vs. Espanyol

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.