Edmonton Oilers Center Connor McDavid celebrates a win in the third period of the Edmonton Oilers game versus the New York Rangers on November 09, 2026 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wayne Gretzky comparisons have been unavoidable for Connor McDavid over practically his entire hockey career. It’s just the nature of things when you are an exceptionally talented, Canadian-born junior-hockey star who wears a number reminiscent of the Great One’s (97 versus 99) and wins a record-breaking number of awards, then lands with Gretzky’s old team — the Edmonton Oilers — through the NHL Draft. It would have been malpractice not to set the bar somewhere in Gretzky’s neighborhood and see how close the kid could get.

But some (actually, most) Gretzky accomplishments still seem better to leave as aspirational benchmarks than realistic targets to pursue. You’re not supposed to seriously think about winning nine MVPs or scoring 92 goals in a season or, perhaps most absurdly, breaking the 200-point barrier. Though Gretzky did the latter four times, it’s not a thing anyone else has managed — or, with the exception of the brilliant Mario Lemieux, remotely approached — before or since.

But just when you thought we could keep that one safely locked away under “records that will never be broken”, well, here comes McDavid in 2026-27.