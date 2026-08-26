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Happy Wednesday! And welcome to the middle of a sports week where some of the biggest questions are still unresolved. The Rams are busy preparing two versions of their 53-man roster — one with Aaron Donald and one without him — as the future Hall of Famer decides whether to come out of retirement for another Super Bowl run. Meanwhile, married couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are seeing how far love can take them in the U.S. Open mixed-doubles tournament, reaching the semifinals as underdogs. We’ll dive into the odds around both below, as we also track the remarkable 2-way success of Little League girl phenom Kinley Rasmus — plus a busy slate in the Champions League and WNBA, and the Dodgers trying to bounce back from last night’s loss in Atlanta. With all of that in mind, here’s what we have our eye on today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾ Rays (47%) at Tigers (53%) - 1:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (50%) at D-Backs (50%) - 3:40 p.m. (Marquee / MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (55%) at Mariners (45%) - 4:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (55%) at Braves (45%) - 7:15 p.m. (MLB Network / TBS)

⚾🏆 World Series title check-in: Dodgers 34% to win

WNBA:

🏀 Valkyries (90%) at Sun (10%) - 7 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Tempo (31%) at Storm (69%) - 10 p.m. (USA Network)

🏀🏆 WNBA title check-in: Lynx 45% to win

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League Play-offs: AEK Athens (82%) vs. Levski Sofia (18%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+) - Second leg 🚨

⚽ Champions League Play-offs: Olympique Lyonnais (65%) vs. Fenerbahçe (35%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+) - Second leg 🚨

⚽ NWSL: Angel City FC (29%) at NC Courage (47%) - 8 p.m. (CBS Sports)

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 54% to win

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Inter Miami CF 20% to win MLS Cup

⚽🏆 NWSL title check-in: Washington Spirit 27% to win

Football:

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: Rams 17% to win NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Notre Dame and Ohio State 14% to win national title

Tennis:

🎾 US Open: Men’s & Women’s Qualifying Round 3 - 11 a.m. (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

🎾🏆 US Open title check-in - Men’s: Carlos Alcaraz 30% to win / Women’s: Aryna Sabalenka 24% to win

Little League World Series:

⚾ International Bracket Play: Latin America vs .Curaçao - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

⚾ U.S. Bracket Play: Mountain Region vs. Midwest - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

⚾ International Bracket Elimination Play: Canada vs. Japan - 5 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

⚾ U.S. Bracket Elimination Play: Great Lakes vs. Southeast - 7 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

Golf:

⛳🏆 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Scottie Scheffler 22% to win championship (TOUR Championship starts 8/27)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Schrödinger’s Ram

The Los Angeles Rams are fairly solid favorites to win the Super Bowl ahead of the upcoming 2026 NFL season — but at least some of those odds hinge on a will-he-or-won’t-he decision that’s still very much being sorted out.

According to head coach Sean McVay, currently-retired (and future Hall of Fame) defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still undecided as to whether he’ll attempt an NFL comeback or not, with just days remaining before final roster cuts must be made. That means the Super Bowl favorites have to make contingency plans for whether Donald is potentially in the mix to start on the defensive line or goes back to enjoying his retirement.

“We’ve had plans if he’s there, and if he’s not,” McVay said Tuesday.

“Our thought process has been, ‘Let’s look at a 53 [man roster] with him and a 53 not including him and what does that look like?’ Whenever a decision is made, if that is the direction he goes where he wants to play, then we have plans accordingly and if not we have plans for those as well.”

Insert nerdy jokes about opening up the (seven-man) box and seeing whether Donald is in there or not.

And naturally, prediction-market traders have thoughts around whether the big man will follow through on the comeback talk or not. At Polymarket, they assign an 83% chance he signs with a team (presumably LA) at any point before the season, and a 53% chance he plays in Week 1, leading to this fun spinner-like chart of possibilities for Donald’s 2026 future:

Of course, the bigger question might be what Donald can bring if and when he does return. During his heyday, Donald was literally the GOAT defensive tackle — at least, according to Pro-Football-Reference’s Hall of Fame Monitor stat, which tries to tally up all of a player’s individual statistics and accolades into a single number reflecting what HOF voters tend to emphasize in a career:

But he also hasn’t played in two full seasons, and the list of DTs who were good at age 35 — much less true defensive game-changers — is surprisingly sparse. Then again, the Rams probably don’t need him to be that anyway. They had the league’s fifth-best defense last year by schedule-adjusted PPG allowed, and then they added reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett over the offseason.

In light of that, McVay probably doesn’t need Donald to be the Aaron Donald of old — he just needs him to be ready to, in his words, “make a positive change with us”.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Love-love

After reaching the semifinals Tuesday, husband-and-wife duo Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are suddenly two wins away from the US Open’s mixed-doubles title. The pair knocked out Kateřina Siniaková and Henry Patten — winners of the tournament’s first qualifying draw — along the way, just another unpredictable result in this year’s revamped mixed-doubles event, which also included seemingly overpowered duo Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic getting bounced right away in Round 1. Monfils and especially Svitolina still have singles business ahead, too, but for now the market gives them a 43% chance to make the mixed-doubles final:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “Adopt a Program: College football teams to bring more joy to your 2026 season” by Michael Bryan

⚾ “Francisco Lindor is the Modern Barry Larkin – Almost Exactly” by Mark Kolier

⚾ “Paul Skenes Will Be Fine. Brewers Tweaked Senzatela” by Lance Brozdowski

🏒 “The Potency of the Penalty Kill: How Being Down a Man Became an Advantage” by Edward Egros

🏀 “‘Call 773-THE-WORM’: Wild nights at Dennis Rodman’s Illusions - Inside the year-long run at Rodman’s River North nightclub” by Jack M Silverstein

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (8/27)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Braves

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Liberty

⚽ Carabao Cup: Chelsea vs. Luton Town

⚽ Carabao Cup: Fulham vs. AFC Wimbledon

🏈 NFL: Preseason Week 3 - Steelers at Bills

⛳ Golf: TOUR Championship (East Lake Golf Club - Atlanta, GA) - Round 1

🎾 US Open: Men’s & Women’s Qualifying Final Round

⚾ Little League World Series: International & US Bracket Elimination Play 🚨

Friday (8/28)

⚾ MLB: Red Sox at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Sun at Fever

⚽ NWSL: Thorns at Gotham FC

🏈 NFL Preseason: Giants at Jets

⛳ Golf: TOUR Championship - Round 2

⚾ Little League World Series: Off-Day (before Championship Weekend)

🎾 US Open: Qualifying Final Round / Fan Week

Saturday (8/29)

🏈 CFB: North Carolina vs. TCU (Aer Lingus College Football Classic)

⚾ MLB: Red Sox at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Sky at Liberty

⚽ EPL: Tottenham vs. Newcastle

⚽ MLS: Inter Miami at CF Montréal

⚽ NWSL: Current at Courage

⛳ Golf: TOUR Championship - Round 3

🏁 NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Daytona International Speedway) - Regular season finale 🚨

🏁 IndyCar: Snap-on Makers and Fixers 250 (Milwaukee Mile) - Leg 1 of weekend double-header

⚾ Little League World Series: International Bracket Championship Game 🚨

⚾ Little League World Series: US Bracket Championship Game 🚨

🥊 Boxing: Chantelle Cameron vs. Mikaela Mayer (WBO/WBA/WBC women’s junior middleweight titles)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song

🎾 US Open: Fan Week Final Day / Main Draw Practice Sessions (Main Draw begins 8/30)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.