Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

Congratulations! We’ve reached another Friday on the sports schedule, which will lead into another big weekend of playoff action in hockey and basketball, with a dash of the NFL draft’s later rounds just to complement the in-game action. By the time the weekend is over, the trajectories of many series might be very different, so we’ll talk below about some of the big-picture stakes already beginning to form in the NHL and NBA. And we can’t forget the championship stakes in the English Premier League over the weekend as well — Arsenal plays Newcastle on Saturday just after noon ET, trying to pull ahead of Manchester City in the league table, having played a game more, and help stave off the collapse they’ve been experiencing recently. With all of that in mind, here’s what we’re looking at across the weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Friday (4/24)

🏈 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 - 7 p.m. (ABC/ESPN/NFLN)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics (73%) at Sixers (27%),* Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers (26%) at Rockets (74%), Game 3 (LAL leads 2-0) - 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs (57%) at Trail Blazers (43%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 10:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning (53%) at Canadiens (47%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 7 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights (51%) at Mammoth (49%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 9:30 p.m. (TBS)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Oilers (55%) at Ducks (45%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 10 p.m. (TNT)

⚾ MLB: Phillies (42%) at Braves (58%) - 7:15 p.m. (Apple TV) - Phillies trying to avoid 10-game losing streak

⚾ MLB: Cubs (39%) at Dodgers (61%) - 10:15 p.m. (Apple TV)

⚽ Premier League: Sunderland (36%) vs. Nottingham Forest (36%) - 3 p.m. (USA)

⚽ NWSL: Louisville (30%) vs. Orlando (45%) - 5:30 p.m.

⚽ NWSL: Washington (49%) vs. KC Current (28%) - 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

⛳ Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Alex Smalley/Hayden Springer 15% to win)

Saturday (4/25)

🏈 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7 - 12 p.m. (ABC/ESPN/NFLN)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons (57%) at Magic (43%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 1 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder (79%) at Suns (21%), Game 3 (OKC leads 2-0) - 3:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks (54%) at Hawks (46%), Game 4 (ATL leads 2-1) - 6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets (53%) at T-Wolves (47%), Game 4 (MIN leads 2-1) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes (51%) at Senators (49%), Game 4 (CAR leads 2-1) - 3 p.m. (TBS)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Stars (45%) at Wild (55%), Game 4 (DAL leads 2-1) - 5:30 p.m. (TBS)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Penguins (48%) at Flyers (52%), Game 4 (PHI leads 3-0) - 8 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ MLB: D-Backs (50%) at Padres (50%) (Mexico City Series) - 6:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Phillies (40%) at Braves (60%) - 7:15 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Cubs (40%) at Dodgers (60%) - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚽ Premier League: Liverpool (68%) vs. Crystal Palace (15%) - 10 a.m. (USA)

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal (67%) vs. Newcastle (15%) - 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

⚽ MLS: Inter Miami (72%) vs. New England Revolution (13%) - 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

⛳ Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Aljamain Sterling (44%) vs. Youssef Zalal (56%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday (4/26)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers (60%) at Raptors (40%), Game 4 (CLE leads 2-1) - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs (58%) at Trail Blazers (42%), Game 4 - 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics (71%) at 76ers (29%), Game 4 - 7 p.m. (NBC)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers (35%) at Rockets (65%), Game 4 - 9:30 p.m. (NBC)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres (49%) at Bruins (51%), Game 4 (Series tied 1-1) - 2 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche (63%) at Kings (37%), Game 4 (COL leads 3-0) - 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning (50%) at Canadiens (50%), Game 4 - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Oilers (57%) at Ducks (43%), Game 4 - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

⚾ MLB: Padres (53%) at D-Backs (47%) (Mexico City Series) - 4:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Cubs (43%) at Dodgers (57%) - 4:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚽ FA Cup: Chelsea (46%) vs. Leeds United (29%) (semifinal) - 10 a.m. (ESPN+)

⛳ Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

🏁 NASCAR: Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega, Ryan Blaney 10% to win - 3 p.m. (FOX)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Who will meet at the summit?

The NBA and NHL playoffs can be a bit of a slow burn at first, as teams are feeling each other out early in the first round and the matchups are usually such that nothing really feels too high-stakes right away. But then, important games can sneak up on you — Game 3 of a series that’s tied 1-1 is one of the most important configurations in a best-of-seven format, and Game 4 when the team with pre-series home advantage trails 2-1 is even more crucial. (We’ve got a few of those coming up!)

This, in turn, means it’s never actually too early to start thinking about the big picture of the postseason, and what storylines we might end up with when everything is said and done. So as we head into the weekend, we thought we’d take a look at the markets’ most likely teams to meet in the NBA and NHL finals later on.

First, the NBA, where the market still thinks we’re on an OKC-Boston path to the finals:

At 29%, Celtics-Thunder has about double the odds to happen as the next most likely matchup, OKC-Cleveland at 15%. But the Thunder are admittedly doing a lot of the work here; they have a 99% chance to beat Phoenix in round 1, while a number of the other series are closer than that (including Spurs-Blazers, which is 80-20 for San Antonio in part because of uncertainty around Victor Wembanyama’s injury). OKC wins the Western Conference in each of the four most likely finals matchups above, which swallow up more than 60% of the total odds by themselves.

In the East, the market believes Boston will beat Philly (87%) despite the series entering the weekend at 1-1, and a similar story goes for Cleveland over Toronto (90%) even though the Raptors got one on the Cavs last night. Maybe the highest-rated potential finals matchup that nobody would have guessed is Thunder-Hawks, at 10% after Atlanta took a 2-1 lead over the Knicks Thursday night. (The market now considers the Hawks favored to beat NY, with a 54% probability.)

Over in the NHL, there’s more uncertainty around the eventual finals matchup — to be expected, given hockey’s inherently greater randomness — but not actually that much more at the top:

The Avalanche and Hurricanes went into the playoffs as arguably the favorites to win each conference — perhaps the Lightning would have quibbled in the East — and both now carry 3-0 first-round leads, with 97% or greater odds to advance. That goes a long way toward making you a good pick for the finals eventually, though Dallas and Tampa Bay feature prominently in the next most common finals battles despite both currently being locked in real first-round fights (against Minnesota and Montreal, respectively). The markets think both will advance, but it’s not certain.

(Maybe the biggest surprise along those lines is that Edmonton isn’t among any of the 5% or higher possible matchups, considering they’ve won the West each of the past two seasons, even if they are knotted up 1-1 with upstart Anaheim in round 1.)

Just like Oklahoma City-Atlanta in the NBA, the NHL’s oddball “this might actually happen??” finals possibility is Colorado versus Philadelphia, a matchup that would have made sense in 1997 but not to us in 2026 — at least not a few weeks ago. Philly is up 3-0 and has 95% odds to beat Pittsburgh in the first round, though, so we’ll see how far they can go.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Risers and fallers



From the media’s perspective, the NFL draft is a guessing game from beginning to end. We guess who will be taken when and where, through a literally endless procession of mock drafts in the months leading up to draft day. Then we compare those guesses to the actual picks, noting who rose or fell versus what was expected… and then use those differences to guess at which teams had the best drafts. (A process that does a terrible job of predicting who actually had the best drafts, it should be noted.)

Having said all that, it’s still fun to look at where the pre-draft guesses were on (or off) the mark by the most. So here’s a chart comparing actual draft positioning to the pre-draft over/under in the prediction markets for players who were either taken last night, or were expected to be but fell out of round 1. (Note that No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza isn’t on the chart because he didn’t actually have an over/under — he was effectively a 100% lock to go first overall.)

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Is Sandy Alcántara Back? How the last old school Cy Young campaign created expectations that might someday be fulfilled” by ritmica

⚾ “The NL East Is Reverting to Historical Form” by me

🏀 “What’s With You People and the Oklahoma City Thunder? The Thunder Are Breaking Basketball (Legally)” by Ethan Strauss

⚾▶️ “Do players-only meetings actually matter?” by Foolish Bailey

🏁 “F1 Shakes Things Up: The series is making some rule changes ahead of its return to action next month in Miami.” by Aaron Bearden

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (4/27)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons vs. Magic, Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder vs. Suns, Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs: T-Wolves vs. Nuggets, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Senators vs. Hurricanes, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Flyers vs. Penguins, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Mammoth, Game 4

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Rangers

⚽ Premier League: Manchester United vs. Brentford

Tuesday (4/28)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Sixers vs. Celtics, Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs. Knicks, Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Blazers vs. Spurs, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Bruins vs. Sabres, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Wild vs. Stars, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks vs. Oilers, Game 5

⚾ MLB: Tigers at Braves

⚽ Champions League: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Semifinal)

Wednesday (4/29)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Magic vs. Pistons, Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Suns vs. Thunder, Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Rockets vs. Lakers, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens vs. Lightning, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Penguins vs. Flyers, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Kings vs. Avalanche, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Mammoth vs. Golden Knights, Game 5

⚾ MLB: Giants at Phillies

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.