Pryce Sandfort of undefeated Nebraska — yes, that’s right — controls the ball during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena on January 5, 2026. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

After No. 2 Iowa State went down Tuesday night in a blowout loss at unranked Kansas, the men’s college basketball landscape found itself with three undefeated power-conference teams going into Wednesday’s action: One with a reputation for perennial March Madness underachievement (Arizona), one with barely any March reputation at all (Vanderbilt) and one who is literally the only power conference team to never win an NCAA Tournament game (Nebraska).

If that’s not an indication of where college hoops is in 2026, I’m not sure what is.

Much has been made about how recent developments like NIL and the transfer portal have reshaped college football, with Indiana on the verge of winning a national championship next Monday — a phrase none of us thought we’d utter during all those decades the Hoosiers spent as Big Ten doormats. But basketball has been just as impacted by the new free-for-all that is college athletics. Although we were insulated a bit from the sticker-shock with recent wins by previous champs (Florida, UConn, Kansas), there’s a decent chance we get a brand-new winner in 2026 — and perhaps a real oddball, at that.