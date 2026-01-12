Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers throws against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter in the CFP Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2026. (CFP/Getty Images)

One of the most compelling sales pitches for the new(ish) expanded College Football Playoff, now in its second season of existence, was that it offered more teams chances to prove their worth on the field, rather than in computer formulae or the backrooms of the sport’s halls of power. And with apologies to notable snubs like Notre Dame, that’s mostly been the case. Eighth-seeded Ohio State fought through the strongest opponents of any modern champion last year, while next Monday’s championship game will pit undefeated Indiana — who might have a case as the greatest champ ever — against No. 10 seed Miami, who earned every bit of their way to play the title game at their home stadium.

The price for all of that, however, was adding to the disoriented and discontented feeling that generally pervades the sport right now.

Last week, The Athletic conducted a “vibe-check” poll of college football fans, asking how they felt about the sport. And the results were not exactly pretty. Out of more than 12,000 voters, roughly 56 percent said they did not like the state of college football at the moment because “it’s a mess” — more than two-and-a-half times as many respondents as those who said they liked the sport because “the games are great”:

To be clear, I suspect the majority of that comes from the off-field chaos — from money-chasing coaches like Lane Kiffin to the sense that NIL and the transfer portal have fundamentally turned college football into a completely different sport than it used to be. (A viewpoint with which I sympathize, though the upside has been to allow non-traditional powers inject the sport with much-needed parity.)

But other changes have plunged the sport still deeper into the uncanny valley between its amateur past and an increasingly professionalized future. I wrote last month about the toll the new playoff was taking on the last remaining vestiges of the classic bowl system, and this time a year ago I noted how absurdly long and drawn-out bowl season was in the age of the expanded CFP:

Just like last season, this year’s title game will take place a full 38 days after the beginning of bowl season — and 32 days since the opening game of the playoff itself. For comparison’s sake, pre-playoff bowl season used to span an average of 19.1 days, and the old four-team playoff lasted an average of 10.9 days from beginning to end. Now we will have a gap longer than that simply between Miami and Indiana’s semifinal victories at the end of last week and the title game a week from tonight.

If that (and really the whole thing in general) feels weird and long, it might be because we’re still thinking of things in college terms — when, like everything else in the sport right now, we probably should be putting it in pro terms instead. Here’s a comparison between various different formats (plus March Madness, thrown in for fun) when it comes to their average days until the championship at each round of the playoffs:

The 12-team college playoff has taken slightly longer (31.8 days) to get to the championship than the 14-team NFL playoffs (29.2). But generally, the cadence matches pretty closely, right down to the double-digit day gap between the semifinals and final. (Conversely, it would be a lot to ask football players to turn around within a few days and play the championship, like they do in basketball’s Final Four.)

So, then, what makes the NFL’s postseason rhythm feel so much more normal than college football’s? Well, in addition to the novelty of the college playoff even having this many teams and rounds, the NFL gets to muscle college off of the premium days for playoff scheduling. As Club Sportico’s Eben Novy-Williams notes here, the odd timing of the CFP’s biggest games is mainly a byproduct of the NFL’s dominance of the January calendar.

While college football “owns” Saturdays in the fall, thanks to protections in the 1961 Sports Broadcasting Act, those safeguards expire in mid-December, freeing the NFL to schedule late-regular season and playoff games on Saturdays and Sundays. Rather than going head-to-head with the NFL postseason, the College Football Playoff and its TV partners must push marquee games to weekday nights where they can be the biggest event on the schedule. In their current formats, nearly 92 percent of NFL playoff games have been on weekends, while only 9 percent of college playoff games can say the same. (Many more have been on random-feeling days like Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and especially Friday.)

That tradeoff reflects a broader paradox for modern college sports: What makes college football special is its tradition and atmosphere — but what makes it valuable is television. And as the NFL continues to broaden its reach across more days of the year and college football continues to expand its playoff bracket, the latter increasingly finds itself chasing whatever visibility it can find, wherever it can be found. As a result, college football is now no longer the biggest thing on the calendar when its games matter the most.

That sensation, as much as any, is what fans can’t quite shake — even as the cream rises to the top more than ever and the football itself can be plenty exciting (when Indiana isn’t blowing the doors off everyone, that is). This no longer feels quite like the sport we used to organize our lives around, and the weirdo cadence of the playoff schedule is one of the most glaring signs of that shift. That doesn’t mean the expanded playoff was a mistake, but it does mean college football is asking us to recalibrate how we experience it: Following a game that looks like a pro league in more and more ways, even as it still demands to be loved like a campus tradition.

